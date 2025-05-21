Lee-Anne Schmitz channels grief into purpose with MyPromoPal — a drinks promotion app that supports local venues, celebrates connection, and gives back to charity

A Belfast mother of two who tragically lost her husband four years ago is turning personal heartbreak into hope and innovation with the launch of her new startup, MyPromoPal.

Founded by Lee-Anne Schmitz, MyPromoPal is a drinks promotion app designed to bring people together, support local venues, and give back to causes close to her heart.

What began as a way to rebuild her life after the sudden death of her husband has evolved into a purpose-driven business that’s gaining momentum across Ireland.

Determined to provide for her children, Dylan and Jasmine, while creating something positive out of her loss, Lee-Anne built the app with a clear vision - to create better nights out, help drinks brands connect more meaningfully with their audiences, and give back to the community.

“As a young widow, I could have crumbled,” she explained. “But I wanted to show my kids that even when life hits you hard, you can still build something beautiful. That’s what MyPromoPal is about, creating real connections, unforgettable experiences, and doing good along the way.”

To mark the app's official launch, and in celebration of World Paloma Day tomorrow, MyPromoPal has partnered with premium mixer brand Three Cents to offer free Paloma cocktails at selected bars across Belfast and Dublin. The promotion is already live: users simply download the free app, locate a participating venue, and claim their complimentary drink.

The Schmitz family from Lisburn, just five days before Greg died

But Lee-Ann’s mission extends far beyond promotional giveaways. In honour of the medical team who fought to save her husband’s life on February 26 2001, 10% of all campaign fees from MyPromoPal are donated to Air Ambulance Northern Ireland.

“This business isn’t just about cocktails — it’s about creating a platform that celebrates life and community,” she explained. “World Paloma Day felt like the perfect time to do something fun, different, and valuable for people. I used to get frustrated seeing brands miss opportunities like this. That’s why I built MyPromoPal — to help them show up where people are, with real value.”

With more campaigns already in the pipeline, MyPromoPal is poised to become a key player in the Irish hospitality scene connecting consumers with drinks brands through shared experiences, while giving back to causes that matter.