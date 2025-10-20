Ulster University Business School marked five decades of innovation, industry engagement, and economic contribution to Northern Ireland with a special gala dinner at its Belfast campus.

Guests, including well known leaders from across Northern Ireland’s business community, and leading academics, gathered to celebrate 50 years of the Business School’s pioneering work in education and its role in shaping the region’s business landscape.

The event featured a curated tasting menu developed by Visiting Professor, chef Niall McKenna and the Academy chefs.

Reflecting on the milestone, Vice Chancellor of Ulster University, Professor Paul Bartholomew said: "For 50 years, Ulster University Business School has been at the heart of Northern Ireland’s transformation. It has nurtured generations of business leaders, entrepreneurs, and innovators who have shaped our economy and communities.

"The school’s commitment to connecting education with enterprise has not only driven growth across the region but has positioned Northern Ireland as a hub for talent and innovation on the global stage. As we look to the future, that partnership between academia and industry will be more vital than ever.”

Since its launch, the Business School has established itself as a leader in applied education and innovation, from introducing the UK and Ireland’s first Accounting degree in 1975 to the UK’s first Financial Technology degree and more recently launching its award-winning MSc Business in Technology (MBT).

Ulster University Business School has worked closely with major employers, including Deloitte (through its pioneering BrightStart Apprenticeship), Kainos, Belfast Harbour, CME Group, and Translink, amongst many others and has also secured the Small Business Charter recognising its commitment to supporting small businesses, student entrepreneurship, and the local and regional economy. As a result of this collaborative approach, the School has consistently anticipated and adapted to the evolving skills demanded by industry and its work spans undergraduate, postgraduate, executive education, and industry-specific programmes, all rooted in close collaboration with businesses across Northern Ireland and beyond.

Among those invited to the event were seven newly appointed visiting professors including, Caroline McGroary, Lynne Rainey, Michelle Shirlow MBE, Caroline van der Feltz, Maeve Monaghan MBE, and Daniel Broby. The diverse group reflects the School’s local, national, and international outlook, spanning private, public, and social enterprise sectors, with expertise ranging from finance, hospitality, food and drink, and professional services to HR and business strategy.

Pro-Vice Chancellor and Executive Dean of The Business School Professor Gillian Armstrong added: “Partnership has and continues to be the cornerstone for the Ulster University Business School – as we reflect over 50 years, we remain deeply committed to working alongside our partners across the business community –including business organisations such as the IoD, NI Chamber of Commerce, regional chambers, CBI, FSB, development agencies, government departments, professional bodies, and our Visiting Professors.

"Together, we champion an ‘outside-in’ approach that drives innovation through co-creation.

“In recent years, this collaborative approach has also underpinned high-level research funding and impactful research outcomes – contributing not only to economic growth, but also to wider social and community benefit. It is a clear demonstration of how a well-connected Business School can help address place-based challenges through evidence-based solutions.

“As we look to the future, Ulster University Business School remains steadfast in its commitment to nurturing talent and shaping the next generation of business leaders – locally, nationally, and globally. Our role is not simply to respond to change, but to lead it.”

