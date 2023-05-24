To help tackle hunger when the cost-of-living is higher than ever, Asda Northern Ireland reveals plans to extend £1 kids meal deal throughout May and June in five NI stores after serving record number of meals over the last year

Asda Northern Ireland has revealed plans to extend its hugely popular ‘Kids Eat for £1’ café meal deals throughout May and June after a record 28,664 meals were served in the last year.

To help tackle hunger at a time when the cost-of-living is higher than ever, children aged 16 and under can access a hot or cold meal for just £1 and a free piece of fruit such as and apple, pear or banana.

The supermarket launched the offer for kids in five Northern Ireland cafes in Antrim, Portadown, Enniskillen, Coleraine and Strabane stores in June 2022. The deal stands apart from other retailers as it comes with no hidden extra’s such as a minimum adult spend.

In April, the retailer refreshed the kids café menu with more nutritionally balanced offers, including new vegan and healthy meal options.

The kids menu has a variety of offers including two new hot meals recently introduced - Penne Pasta with Meatballs and a vegan Hidden Veg pasta meal. The existing hot meals on the menu remain such as fish fingers but will have the option of swapping out chips with a salad or peas.

As an alternative to a hot meal, Asda Café’s also offer a £1 cold pick and mix selection that includes a sandwich, drink and piece of fruit, the menu includes new treats such as a jelly pot with whole fruit pieces or a jelly squeeze pouch as an alternative to a pack of crisps.

Kris Comerford, Asda’s chief commercial officer, said: “We know that when families are preparing for schools holidays and it can often mean an additional strain on household budgets. Since the launch of our kids £1 café meal deals in June 2022, we continue to see a significant increase in the number of meals we serve during the school breaks, and we are proud to be able to continue to provide a lifeline to families by extending the offer to cover in May and June.

"We have now served over 1,600,000 million meals in 205 cafes nationwide, 28,664 in Northern Ireland, since the launch and we hope by continuing to keep this offer running it will help support many more families in the coming weeks.”

