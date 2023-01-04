Northern Ireland Asda stores have extended the popular ‘Kids Eat for £1’ and ‘Winter Warmers’ deal for pensioners to help more customers manage the cost of living crisis.

The supermarket, who launched the offer for kids under 16 to enjoy a hot meal in any of their 205 cafes in June 2022, has extended the deal until the end of March 2023, with no minimum adult spend. Over 60s will also be able to continue enjoying hot soup, a roll and unlimited tea and coffee in Asda cafes until the end of March 2023 – ensuring thousands of older customers can benefit from warm space and hot meal during the colder months. Since Asda launched the two initiatives last year, it has served over 1.2 million meals to kids and over 60s from its cafes nationwide.

The new initiative will be extended in Antrim, Portadown, Enniskillen, Coleraine and Strabane stores.

The extension of café initiatives comes as Asda’s Income Tracker shows UK households were £107 a month worse off in November 2022 and predicts that disposable incomes will continue to decline into as inflationary pressures continue to bite.

In addition to its support for kids and older people, Asda has confirmed it will be extending its 10% discount for emergency workers to at least the end of March 2023 through its partnership with Blue Light Card. Blue Light Card is a nationally recognised scheme which provides workers in the NHS, emergency services, social care sector and the armed forces with a range of discounts. Asda has extended its discount for card holders to acknowledge the amazing work they do each day.

Asda’s colleagues will also continue to receive 10% discount in stores and online from their first day of employment.

Mohsin Issa, Asda’s co-owner, said: “We know that as families head into the New Year, the pressures on household budgets will continue – but we remain as committed as ever to supporting our customers tackle tough times. Our café initiatives have already proven a lifeline for over a million customers since we launched them last year, and we hope to support many thousands more into 2023, alongside our ongoing support for emergency workers and our valued colleagues.”

