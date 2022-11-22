Following the success of the Taboo Donut concession in the Enniskillen store, Asda will open four more Northern Ireland stores by the end of 2022.

Established in 2018, the family run Belfast firm employs over 40 staff with the business expanding since securing the exclusive contract with the supermarket chain.

The new Asda concessions will supply six product lines to Asda Bangor, Coleraine, Portadown, and Antrim.

Brett McKinney, director of Taboo Donuts, explained: “We’re really excited to expand our concessions in Asda to the four new stores.

"Making donuts fresh every day is the way we do it at Taboo, from Eton mess to a Lemon Meringue – we love to get creative with our flavours. We are constantly looking for new ideas and take our inspiration from customer feedback.

“We are thrilled to bring our locally produced, high quality products to more Asda shoppers.

"The growing partnership with Asda is a massive opportunity for us and these concessions will allow us to create new job opportunities in the local areas which is just fantastic.”

George Rankin, senior director Asda NI, added: “The Taboo concession in Asda Enniskillen was the first of its kind in our Northern Irish stores and we are delighted to be able to share that offering with more customers at four more stores.

“We pride ourselves on working with local suppliers to bring our shoppers delicious and unique products. Taboo offers just that with such eclectic flavours and a fabulous range to choose from. Customers are going to love them.”

George Rankin, senior director Asda NI, Brett McKinney, director of Taboo Donuts