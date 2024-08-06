ASDA worker praised for stepping in to help an elderly customer who had been scalded by a hot drink

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Asda Enniskillen George Colleague, Trudy Taylor, has been praised for stepping in to help an elderly customer who had been scalded by a hot drink.

Trudy Taylor, who has worked at Asda for 30 years, was working her usual shift in Asda Enniskillen when she was approached by a customer who seemed distressed.

Trudy said: "The lady came up to me and was worried about her mother who had been scalded by spilled hot tea in their car outside. I think she was in a panic and wasn’t sure what to do.

“I asked her to bring her mum into the store and we could try and help as she might need some medical attention for the burns.

Trudy Taylor

"The customer told me her mum wouldn’t come into the store, as she doesn’t like a fuss.”

Trudy took a wheelchair and a blanket out to the car park and convinced the elderly woman to come inside.

Trudy said: "I could tell the lady was in pain, so I wheeled her into the store so we could look at the burns, and I could see they were quite severe & she needed to go to A&E.

“As the customers weren’t from the local area, they were unsure whether to go to a hospital nearby or to make the journey closer to home to seek medical treatment.

Trudy added: “We got her some fresh, dry clothes for the meantime.

"The woman was a wee trooper, I waited with them until they decided it would be best to try and get closer to home to go to hospital.

"I bought the lady some slippers to wear as her wet shoes were no good - I work in George, so I knew exactly where to get them and ran back to her.”

The customer was so grateful for Trudy’s kindness, that she returned to the store to pass on her thanks: “The lady’s daughter actually came back into store a while later to thank me and let me know her mum was okay, but the burns were bad and needed treatment, so I’d done the right thing.

" I was really glad to be there to help them that day and wished her mum a speedy recovery.”