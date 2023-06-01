Belfast advertising agency, ASG & Partners has been awarded a hat-trick of prestigious accolades at a this year’s prestigious UK-wide PRCA DARE Awards.

The only agency to have collected three awards, ASG & Partners secured the Best Public Sector Campaign of the Year and Best Integrated Campaign of the Year for their outstanding work on the Community Relations Council’s Good Relations Week 2022.

They were also rewarded with Best Event/Launch of the Year Award for their remarkable efforts on behalf of Richmond Marketing’s to deliver the Peroni Nastro Azzurro’s ‘II Pitstop’ event.

The PRCA DARE Awards recognise and honour the exemplary achievements of PR and communications professionals throughout the UK with the winners determined by a distinguished panel of industry experts.

Sasha Jeffrey, director of PR at ASG & Partners, said: “We are incredibly proud to have received three awards at this year’s PRCA DARE Awards. Being acknowledged at a national level is an incredible accomplishment and I’m immensely proud of our team’s unwavering commitment to providing an award-winning service to our clients.”

PRCA managing director Renna Markson, explained: “We are delighted to congratulate ASG Partners on their success at the PRCA DARE Awards Northern Ireland, where they secured three well-deserved awards. The judges were impressed by their execution and strategic planning, which resulted in outstanding outcomes.

“Their campaign ‘Il Pitstop’ for Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% was recognised as the Event/Launch of the Year, highlighting their remarkable planning and execution. Additionally, ASG & Partners secured two awards for their exceptional Integrated Campaign and Public Sector Campaign, both associated with Good Relations Week 2022.

“Their winning formula was a result of diligent research, strategic approach, and a brilliant fusion of creative and innovative campaign ideas. The results speak for themselves, and we eagerly anticipate their future endeavours.”

The Community Relations Council’s Good Relations Week campaign is a celebration of Northern Ireland’s culture and heritage, while addressing sectarianism, racism, and promoting cultural diversity and gender equality in helping build a united and shared future for everyone.