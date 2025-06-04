Assetz Capital funds final phase of 33 unit residential scheme in Northern Ireland

Assetz Capital, a leading SME property finance lender in the UK, has successfully provided a £705,000 development finance loan to complete the final phase of five units at a residential housing scheme in Cullybackey, Northern Ireland.

The funding will support the construction of the fourth and final phase of the project, comprising five high-quality detached, and semi-detached houses.

The borrower, a repeat client of Assetz Capital, has already successfully delivered three earlier phases of the development. This final tranche of funding ensures the seamless continuation and timely completion of the scheme, contributing to the much-needed housing supply in the region.

Ciaran McGivern, Relationship Director for Assetz Capital in Northern Ireland, commented: “We are delighted to have now provided the final funding to complete this scheme of 33 units, while supporting a strong and reliable regional developer. The borrower was advised by Kyle Lindsay of Lindsay Commercial Finance, who was been instrumental in agreeing a flexible facility structure aligned to the schemes progress since the inception of the development.

“Our presence in the area has enabled us to finance developments across Ballymena, Cullybackey, Ballymoney, Portrush and Coleraine. The ability to offer funding from BoE + 4.6%, combined with our speed and appetite, continues to drive developers away from traditional banks and towards more responsive lenders like us.”

Andrew Fraser, Chief Commercial Officer at Assetz Capital, added: “Northern Ireland remains a strong area for Assetz Capital where we’ve funded the construction of 721 homes. We are really proud of our developer customer base and what they are delivering across the region. From Belfast to Strabane, if the developer and the scheme make sense, we will try and find a way to support it.”

With this latest transaction, Assetz Capital reinforces its reputation as a trusted lending partner, backing experienced developers and delivering impactful housing projects that meet local needs.