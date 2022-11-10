The Aster House PBSA scheme offers 253 student bed spaces across five-storeys and is situated in Belfast on a 20-year old podium previously constructed for another scheme by Farrans.

The build is a lightweight steel met-sec structure on a new concrete transfer slab. The scheme was delivered through a JCT Design and Build Contract as a tranche of three across the UK.

The Dunmurry building and civil engineering contractor worked with the client through a PCSA period to ensure the structure was suitable for this scheme.

The project provides a mixture of cluster beds and studios, with living, kitchen and study rooms provided within the building. The work brought together Farrans’ building and civil engineering divisions to deliver a technically challenging and complex project.

Felim Blaney, contracts manager for Farrans, said: “This was an exciting build to be involved in from the beginning, supporting CA Ventures through the design period right through to the completed building, which has opened for this year’s intake of students at Queen’s University Belfast.

"Our design responsibility extended to dealing with the planning authority along with responsibility for fire and, importantly, acoustic considerations given the railway. Our construction programme was agreed with Translink so as not to impact on the public transport route.

“We have extensive experience in the student accommodation sector having recently completed St Thomas Street in Bristol for F3 Group and we are on site for Live Oasis: Strato in Leeds city centre for client Infinity Construction Enterprises, as we continue to grow our presence in the north of England.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom Banning, senior vice president of development for CA Ventures, added: “Belfast continues to experience unprecedented demand for student accommodation, and we are grateful for the opportunity to address the need for student beds through the delivery of Aster House – a thoughtfully-designed, one-of-a-kind PBSA scheme built with wellness and sustainability at its core.

“Managed by CA’s in-house property management company, Novel Student, Aster House has already made a splash in the market at nearly 100% pre-leased for the 2022-2023 school year. We look forward to facilitating the future successes of the asset in years to come under the Novel operating platform.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The project provides a mixture of cluster beds and studios and even a karaoke room

The project provides a mixture of cluster beds and studios, with living, kitchen and study rooms

The project provides a mixture of cluster beds and studios, with living, kitchen and study rooms provided within the building plus a gym

Advertisement Hide Ad