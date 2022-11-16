The World renowned astronomical research centre was recognised for its efforts to embody diversity, equality and inclusion.

The awarding body of the Diversity Mark accreditation, Diversity Mark aims to help businesses across the UK and Ireland build more diverse and inclusive workplaces, through accreditation, insights, best practice, and peer support.

The Bronze accreditation recognises an organisation’s commitment to advancing gender diversity.

Chartered as a member by Diversity Mark since December 2021, Armagh Observatory and Planetarium was previously accredited as a Project Juno Practitioner in 2019 for the work that its research department had undertaken on inclusion and diversity.

The organisation has since worked to embed the values of diversity, equality and inclusion at every level, particularly in areas where it had identified a notable difference in its gender breakdown.

Armagh Observatory and Planetarium will expand on this by developing an equality, inclusion and diversity strategy, and by working to attract more female employees to its research positions and management committee.

Congratulating the organisation on their ‘robust achievement’, director at Diversity Mark, Nuala Murphy, said: “We are delighted that Armagh Observatory and Planetarium has been awarded the Bronze Diversity Mark Accreditation for its progress and understanding of the key role that diversity and inclusion can play in its future development.

“Our independent assessment panel welcomed and praised the organisation’s engagement with the whole process. Huge congratulations to all the team on this robust achievement.”

Highlighting the importance of the accolade to the facility, Lisa O’Neill, policy and HR officer at Armagh Observatory and Planetarium, added: “We are delighted to receive Bronze Diversity Mark Accreditation and want to thank Diversity Mark for this recognition.

“Diversity and inclusion affect us all and at Armagh Observatory and Planetarium, we endeavour to provide an inclusive and welcoming environment for all our current and prospective staff.

“This accreditation is an acknowledgment that we are working to ensure that our organisation and culture embrace diversity, equality and inclusion at all levels.”