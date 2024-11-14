Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sensoteq has used the recent funding to hire 13 new employees both locally and globally and expanded its head office facilities to a total of 12,000 sq ft

A Northern Ireland wireless sensor manufacturer is expanding its premises and creating more jobs following a six-figure funding package from HSBC UK.

Belfast-based Sensoteq provides wireless sensor technology that monitors machine health.

The company has used the recent funding to hire 13 new employees both locally and globally to support its rapid growth.

Northern Ireland wireless sensor manufacturer Sensoteq to expand its premises and create more jobs following a six-figure funding package from HSBC UK. Pictured is the Sensoteq team in Belfast

Sensoteq’s technology ensure machines operate efficiently, improving overall reliability, maximising uptime and reducing facility carbon footprint. This is across sectors including automotive, pharmaceutical, mining and energy transition.

Over the last year, the business has experienced rapid growth. Now it is expanding its workforce in Belfast and internationally in countries including the US, Chile, Italy, UAE, India and Australia.

Sensoteq, to accommodate this growth, has also expanded its head office facilities to a total of 12,000 sq ft.

Idir Boudaoud, CEO and co-founder of Sensoteq, said: "At Sensoteq, we are experiencing rapid growth, expanding our team, facilities, and turnover. This funding is crucial for propelling our business to the global stage. It's fantastic to have HSBC UK’s ongoing support and confidence as we scale Sensoteq’s operations and tap into new international markets."

Steven McCormick, relationship manager at HSBC UK, added: "It is always a pleasure to strengthen our partnership with a tech business like Sensoteq. We’re excited to support their continued success as they expand both in the UK and globally."

Sensoteq, which now employs more than 60 people globally, has been supported by HSBC UK since its establishment in 2016.

The business currently serves in excess of 42 countries and intends to continue expansion across all continents.