Atlas Communications has been powering NI innovation for 40 years

The company, founded in 1982, has evolved over the years from a small business selling telephone systems to become one of Northern Ireland’s most trusted telecommunications partners with offices across Belfast and Derry City.

Today Atlas is an end-to-end service company encompassing telephony, data networks, internet services and data hosting which enables it to service some of the UK’s top Tier 1 telecoms companies.

Atlas is a trusted partner to a wide range of organisations such as the health trusts, local authorities and global technology businesses. Atlas has supported over 30 television and film productions across the province.

Sean Mahon, chief executive Atlas Communications, Mark Skillen, operations director Atlas Communications, Mervyn Watley, director of Real Estate & Community at Catalyst

Advertisement Hide Ad

One highlight from Atlas’ rich history is its partnership with Catalyst, now in its 20th year. Catalyst, formerly known as the Northern Ireland Science Park, is an independent, not-for-profit organisation that runs an entrepreneurial eco-system that has become a key driver of the knowledge economy in Northern Ireland.

Catalyst, headquartered in Belfast’s Titanic Quarter, has become a leader providing world-class facilities to businesses ranging from local start-ups to large international organisations. Catalyst currently operate eight buildings covering 210,000 square feet of workspace across their Belfast and Londonderry City campuses.

Catalyst’s entrepreneurial eco-system is powered by Atlas’ fibre network, and through the partnership over 2700 innovators and entrepreneurs are supported in running and growing their businesses every day through Atlas’ broadband and connectivity infrastructure.

Sean Mahon, chief executive of Atlas Communications, said: “Atlas’ track record proves that a small local firm can compete with the telecom giants and provide a service that has a reputation for quality, trust and innovation. Our partnership with Catalyst places Atlas at the centre of innovation in Northern Ireland and we are proud to provide connectivity to support the community of local entrepreneurs building world class businesses right here in Belfast.”

Advertisement Hide Ad