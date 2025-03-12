Autism NI named 2025 charity partner by Millar McCall Wylie

By Sarah Bell
Contributor
Published 12th Mar 2025, 12:23 BST
Updated 12th Mar 2025, 13:28 BST
Law firm Millar McCall Wylie has named Autism NI as its official charity partner for 2025. Autism NI is the longest-serving autism charity and training provider in Northern Ireland.

Part of the firm's ongoing commitment to community support, the partnership will involve several fundraising initiatives and awareness events to both assist the charity in its work and encourage inclusivity within the firm and beyond.

Most Popular

Speaking about the partnership, director with Millar McCall Wylie Emma Rooney said: “Autism NI carries out vital work in our communities and we are delighted to be helping raise both funds and awareness in 2025. As an employer, we are committed to fostering a culture of diversity and inclusion, both within our own firm and the wider community. This partnership reflects the values we share with Autism NI and we are excited to see what we can achieve together.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sorcha Mathews, Corporate Fundraising Manager at Autism NI, added: “We are extremely proud to be partnering with Millar McCall Wylie. The team’s efforts will directly fund services across Northern Ireland including our support for parents and carers, autistic children and autistic adults.

MMW Director Emma Rooney (front right) and Sorcha Mathews of Autism NI with the charity committee from Millar McCall Wylie launching their partnershipplaceholder image
MMW Director Emma Rooney (front right) and Sorcha Mathews of Autism NI with the charity committee from Millar McCall Wylie launching their partnership

“Currently in Northern Ireland, 1 in 20 children have an autism diagnosis and waiting lists can be up to five years in some cases. The demand for our services has never been greater. Through our partnership, Millar McCall Wylie is supporting our work and, importantly, shining a light on the importance of diversity and inclusion for our autism community. Together, we are building an inclusive society and being kind to different minds.”

Related topics:Northern Ireland
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice