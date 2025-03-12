Autism NI named 2025 charity partner by Millar McCall Wylie
Part of the firm's ongoing commitment to community support, the partnership will involve several fundraising initiatives and awareness events to both assist the charity in its work and encourage inclusivity within the firm and beyond.
Speaking about the partnership, director with Millar McCall Wylie Emma Rooney said: “Autism NI carries out vital work in our communities and we are delighted to be helping raise both funds and awareness in 2025. As an employer, we are committed to fostering a culture of diversity and inclusion, both within our own firm and the wider community. This partnership reflects the values we share with Autism NI and we are excited to see what we can achieve together.”
Sorcha Mathews, Corporate Fundraising Manager at Autism NI, added: “We are extremely proud to be partnering with Millar McCall Wylie. The team’s efforts will directly fund services across Northern Ireland including our support for parents and carers, autistic children and autistic adults.
“Currently in Northern Ireland, 1 in 20 children have an autism diagnosis and waiting lists can be up to five years in some cases. The demand for our services has never been greater. Through our partnership, Millar McCall Wylie is supporting our work and, importantly, shining a light on the importance of diversity and inclusion for our autism community. Together, we are building an inclusive society and being kind to different minds.”