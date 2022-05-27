Avail of six days of mentoring support from advanced technology experts

This programme extends beyond those looking an ecommerce website and focuses solely on advanced technologies and their potential role in accelerating a business. It also appeals to those that are simply looking a baseline knowledge in these areas with guidance on how one or more could be implemented into its businesses processes.

The technologies at the core of the Digital Surge Programme are Blockchain, the Internet of Things, Artificial Intelligence / Machine Learning, Data Analytics, Virtual Reality / Immersive Tech, and Robotics.

In today’s world, businesses that recognise the role technology can play in enabling its organisation’s strategy, will certainly increase their growth potential. Digital advanced technology has the ability to increase efficiencies, improve productivity, get data driven insights, increase partnerships, gain a competitive edge and ultimately, accelerate growth.

Each successful business will undertake two half day workshops on the fundamentals of digital transformation and innovation; a diagnostic report will be created; 6 days of mentoring from advanced technology experts and access to a number of Masterclass workshops in each of the key technologies.

This FULLY FUNDED programme is for eligible organisations from any sector including manufacturing, tradeable services, retail, tourism, hospitality, agriculture, construction, and social enterprises. You just need to open your mind on how advanced technologies can pivot your business model!