Average house price in Northern Ireland rises to £159,000

The overall average house price in Northern Ireland has jumped to £159,000

That marks an annual rise of 10.7% official figures show.

Meanwhile, the average UK house price has hit a record high of £270,000 after surging by £28,000 over the past year.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show that across the UK, property values increased by 11.8% over the year to September.

The average house price in Wales increased by 15.4% over the year to September, hitting a record £196,000.

In England, the average house price increased by 11.5% over the year to September, also pushing the average property value there to a record high of £288,000.

The average house price in Scotland increased by 12.3% over the year to September to reach £180,000.

In England, the North West was the region with the highest annual house price growth, with average prices increasing by 16.8%. London was the region with lowest annual growth (2.8%) for the 10th month in a row, though average house prices there remained the most expensive of any region in the UK at £507,000 in September.

