Avove Ireland Joins Business in the Community NI to champion responsible business practices

Avove Ireland has continued its commitment to supporting the areas in which it actively works and lives by joining responsible business network, Business in the Community NI (BITCNI).

With a membership base of more than 270 Northern Ireland businesses, the move demonstrates Avove Ireland’s commitment to responsible business practice, playing an important role in addressing society’s biggest issues.

Actively collaborating to advance the responsible business agenda, members of BITCNI offer support to their people, being a force for good in society and having a positive impact on the environment, all of which aligns with Avove’s company ethos and wider organisational objectives.

The network actively hosts a range of events and initiatives centred around health and wellbeing, sustainability and diversity and inclusion – important topics that Avove Ireland prioritises and actively invests time and resources into enhancing.

It’s a move that represents the company’s determination to support the wider community, following Avove Ireland’s official unveiling in August, after an acquisition by leading infrastructure and engineering company, Avove.

Manus O’Kane, Business Development Manager at Avove Ireland, said:“We’re delighted to become official members of Business in the Community NI, where we will utilise our experience and expertise to make a meaningful contribution across the region – helping to address social and economic challenges and make Northern Ireland a better place to live, work, and do business.”

“This latest development underpins our commitment to responsible business practice, as we look to enhance our commitment to health and wellbeing, sustainability and diversity and inclusion, by becoming an active member of a growing network that is committed to make a positive change through direct action.

“It comes at an important time for the business following our recent transition into Avove Ireland. We very much looking forward to working closely with the network and its partners in the months and years ahead to deliver on our social value commitments through our contracts and to our clients.”

Dr Lisa McIlvenna, Managing Director at Business in the Community NI, commented: “We are delighted to welcome Avove Ireland into membership. Our members recognise the huge benefits that come from managing their businesses in a responsible and sustainable way, and we look forward to working with all our members – established and new – supporting them on their responsible journeys.

“We aim to help and inspire companies to address three campaigning areas – their people, the planet and the place in which they operate. By working together to tackle social and environmental issues, businesses in membership with us can truly become a force for good in society.”