Medtech specialist Axial 3D, a leader in medical segmentation and 3D printing, has opened new medical printing centre of excellence in Northern Ireland.

This state-of-the-art facility in Belfast will be dedicated to advancing the use of 3D printing for hospitals, medical device manufacturer’s, and medical research companies.

Powered by Axial3D’s cloud-based segmentation service which turns 2D medical images into patient-specific 3D models, the new centre of excellence will provide even more hospitals and medical device manufacturers easy access to accurate, realistic 3D printed anatomical models.

Equipped with the latest 3D printing technology from Stratasys, the world's leading medical 3D printer company, Axial3D’s models will enable pre-surgical planning, simulation, device testing, patient-specific device design, and more.

The centre will also be able to provide models that mimic human tissue and bone and provide unmatched clinical versatility, repeatability, and accuracy for healthcare professionals and medical device companies.

CSO and Founder, Daniel Crawford, said: “When I founded Axial3D, our goal was to make patient-specific care routine and our new centre will allow us to help more clinicians and surgeons improve patient outcomes and provide medical device companies an affordable way to accelerate their patient specific programs.

“The opening of our new Medical 3D Printing Centre of Excellence represents a significant milestone for our company and for the field of medicine, allowing us to continue pushing the boundaries of what is possible with 3D printing technology."

