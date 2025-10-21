Baker McKenzie Belfast announces new charity partnership with PIPS Suicide Prevention Ireland

Baker McKenzie Belfast Centre this week announced a new charity partnership with PIPS Suicide Prevention Ireland; a leading mental health and crisis support organisation based in Belfast.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Baker McKenzie Belfast Centre this week announced a new charity partnership with PIPS Suicide Prevention Ireland; a leading mental health and crisis support organisation based in Belfast.

The partnership will see the global law firm’s local team support PIPS Charity through a programme of fundraising, awareness-raising activities and joint wellbeing initiatives, aimed at tackling the stigma surrounding suicide and mental health. The collaboration will also involve working alongside the charity to deliver educational sessions and campaigns throughout the year, helping to create a more open, informed conversation around mental wellbeing in Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PIPS Charity provides vital, non-government-funded support services to individuals and families affected by suicide, including a walk-in crisis centre and access to free, unlimited counselling for those in need. Their decision to remain independent of statutory funding enables them to offer tailored support without postcode restrictions, adapting services to the needs of each individual.

Baker McKenzie Belfast’s Charity Committee member, Shauneen Armstrong with Lisa Abell Farrelly, Fundraising manager for PIPS Suicide Prevention Ireland.

James Richards, Executive Director of Baker McKenzie’s Belfast Centre, said:

“We’re proud to be partnering with PIPS Suicide Prevention Ireland as our new charity partner. The work they do is incredibly important, especially here in Northern Ireland, where suicide, particularly among men, continues to affect far too many families.

“We believe it’s important to talk about mental health openly and support those striving to make a difference. At Baker McKenzie Belfast, we’re looking forward to raising funds, increasing the visibility of PIPS Charity, and encouraging more honest conversations around mental wellbeing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The partnership will bring together volunteers from across the business to raise vital funds and to ensure that collaborative wellbeing activities have a lasting impact and reach across departments and seniority levels.

Lisa Abell-Farrelly, Fundraising Manager for PIPS Suicide Prevention Ireland said:

“This partnership with Baker McKenzie Belfast will help us continue delivering free, accessible support to people in crisis, while raising vital awareness around suicide prevention. We’re looking forward to working together to make a real difference in communities across Northern Ireland.”