Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Salthouse Hotel in Ballycastle, one of Europe’s most sustainable accommodation providers, has launched its latest venture in collaboration with Basalt Distillery, The Salthouse Spirits Range.

This bespoke collection of spirits, including gin, rum, vodka, coffee liqueur, and mezcal, embodies the venue’s commitment to sustainability, craftsmanship, and innovation in what is another investment at the five-year-old venue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From sourcing local ingredients to implementing energy-efficient practices, every aspect of its operations reflects a dedication to minimising environmental impact, ensuring that every guest experience is not only luxurious but eco-conscious.

And now, its new partnership with Basalt Distillery further solidifies this commitment, with each sip of the exclusive spirits reinforcing its environmentally focused ethos.

Carl McGarrity, director of The Salthouse, explained: "At the heart of this partnership is a dedication to reducing environmental impact. With our innovative eco-refill pouches, The Salthouse Spirits Range is transforming the spirits industry, one pour at a time. By choosing pouches over traditional glass bottles, we are significantly minimising waste, and championing a circular economy model. These products will be available to our customers in both the hotel and The Lookout."

Basalt Distillery's origins are deeply intertwined with the Northern Ireland geology. Located near Bushmills, it shares a symbiotic relationship with the surrounding landscape and the heritage of the nearby Giant's Causeway. Diverging from conventional craft distilling methods, Basalt Distillery embraces the forefront of sustainability, employing cutting-edge distillation technology and meticulous precision throughout its process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Salthouse Hotel in Ballycastle, one of Europe’s most sustainable accommodation providers, has launched its latest venture in collaboration with Basalt Distillery, The Salthouse Spirits Range. Pictured is James Richardson, Basalt Distillery, Carl McGarrity, The Salthouse Hotel and Martha Garbe, Basalt Distillery

Renowned for their award-winning spirits, Basalt Distillery brings a wealth of expertise and innovation to the table. Each sip is a testament to their unwavering commitment to quality, ensuring an unparalleled drinking experience for guests. James Richardson from Basalt Distillery added: "Beyond the accolades lies a deeper mission – a shared vision for a more sustainable future. By embracing the concept of a closed-loop waste cycle, we're not just reducing our carbon footprint, we're setting a precedent for the industry. Every refill signifies a step towards a more eco-conscious world and we are excited to collaborate with The Salthouse Hotel to bring this range of spirits to their guests.”

In addition to this partnership, The Salthouse Hotel recently announced a £3.5 million investment to expand its offerings, including the addition of luxury sea view suites scheduled for launch in Spring 2025.

Last month, the hotel officially opened a new eco-farmhouse featuring four bedrooms, accommodating eight to 10 guests, complete with a private hot tub. This development aligns perfectly with the hotel's existing 'eco and smart hotel' concept, offering guests a sustainable and luxurious accommodation option.