Ballyclare homebuilder starts new £8million Northern Ireland housing development
Ballyclare homebuilder Hagan Homes has announced it has commenced construction on its latest residential development, Carncormick Meadow in Ballymena.
Initial work kicked off in Spring, marking Hagan Homes’ first-ever housing development in the Cargan area. The project, a significant £8 million investment, is expected to take two years to complete, creating up to 60 jobs during the construction phase.
Carncormick Meadow will feature 53 homes, including three-bedroom semi-detached and detached houses, designed to cater to families and individuals. The homes will be priced between £160,000 and £190,000, making them an attractive option for a range of buyers.
Homeowners will benefit from modern conveniences, including the Ember PS Smart Heating Control System, pre-wiring for BT and Sky Q, and ultrafast full fibre broadband.
Additionally, Carncormick Meadow is Hagan Homes' first A-rated EPC (Energy Performance Certificate) development.
Jim Burke, director of sales and acquisitions at Hagan Homes, said: “We are thrilled to bring Carncormick Meadow to the Cargan area. This development illustrates our commitment to building high-quality homes that meet the needs of modern families while integrating seamlessly with the natural beauty of the surrounding area. We look forward to welcoming the first homeowners and seeing this community flourish. We anticipate the first handovers to take place this winter.”
The showhome at Carncormick Meadow is scheduled to open in October. The first phase of homes will be completed, with handovers beginning in November and December. The entire site is expected to be finished by early 2026.
