Ballyclare homebuilder starts new £8million Northern Ireland housing development

By Claire Cartmill
Published 8th Jul 2024, 13:32 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
The project by Hagan Homes is expected to take two years to complete, creating up to 60 jobs during the construction phase

Ballyclare homebuilder Hagan Homes has announced it has commenced construction on its latest residential development, Carncormick Meadow in Ballymena.

Initial work kicked off in Spring, marking Hagan Homes’ first-ever housing development in the Cargan area. The project, a significant £8 million investment, is expected to take two years to complete, creating up to 60 jobs during the construction phase.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Carncormick Meadow will feature 53 homes, including three-bedroom semi-detached and detached houses, designed to cater to families and individuals. The homes will be priced between £160,000 and £190,000, making them an attractive option for a range of buyers.

Homeowners will benefit from modern conveniences, including the Ember PS Smart Heating Control System, pre-wiring for BT and Sky Q, and ultrafast full fibre broadband.

Additionally, Carncormick Meadow is Hagan Homes' first A-rated EPC (Energy Performance Certificate) development.

Read More
Northern Ireland business hub reveals finalists for entrepreneurial startup awar...

Jim Burke, director of sales and acquisitions at Hagan Homes, said: “We are thrilled to bring Carncormick Meadow to the Cargan area. This development illustrates our commitment to building high-quality homes that meet the needs of modern families while integrating seamlessly with the natural beauty of the surrounding area. We look forward to welcoming the first homeowners and seeing this community flourish. We anticipate the first handovers to take place this winter.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Ballyclare homebuilders Hagan Homes latest project in Cargan, Ballymena, features 53 competitively priced yet style-astute modern homesBallyclare homebuilders Hagan Homes latest project in Cargan, Ballymena, features 53 competitively priced yet style-astute modern homes
Ballyclare homebuilders Hagan Homes latest project in Cargan, Ballymena, features 53 competitively priced yet style-astute modern homes

The showhome at Carncormick Meadow is scheduled to open in October. The first phase of homes will be completed, with handovers beginning in November and December. The entire site is expected to be finished by early 2026.

Edmondson Estates (028 2565 5733) and Homes Independent (028 2565 1111) are managing the sales for Carncormick Meadow.

Related topics:BallyclareNorthern IrelandBallymenaHomeowners

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.