Ballyclare: permission sought to demolish car dealership buildings and construct 15 new apartments

By Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 4th Oct 2024, 16:02 GMT
Updated 4th Oct 2024, 19:52 GMT
An application for outline planning permission has been lodged with Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council for a residential development in Ballyclare town centre.

The proposal is for 12 two-bedroom and three one-bedroom apartments at Rashee Road on the site of car dealership Autopoint. The application has been made by an agent on behalf of Autopoint.

A design and access statement submitted with the application says: “The car showroom with associated offices and garage currently occupies approximately 40 per cent of the site with a tarmac forecourt and stoned sales yard taking up the remainder of the land.

“The proposal is to demolish all the existing buildings on the site associated with the car dealership and replace with a high-quality residential development,” it explains.

Rashee Road application site. Pic: Google MapsRashee Road application site. Pic: Google Maps
Rashee Road application site. Pic: Google Maps

The site will be accessed via the existing “unaltered” access from Rashee Road. The proposed construction will be a three-storey, ‘L’-shaped building.

The report adds: “The proposal will be in keeping with the residential character of the area and will complement the size/scaling of the existing development in the locality.

“The proposal embraces planning policy in terms of providing more housing in town centres,” it has also been stated.

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council is also considering a reserved matters submission for new housing in Glengormley.

The proposed development is for four-semi-detached houses and a detached house and 15 car parking spaces on a vacant site at Light and Life Church, Ballyclare Road.

A reserved matters application deals with some or all of the outstanding details of the outline application proposal.

