News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
ITV announce external review following Phillip Schofield’s exit
Police provide update on deaths of boy (17) and girl (12) at beach
Madeleine McCann: ‘Number of items’ found at reservoir
Pirates of the Caribbean star dies
A Place In The Sun host Jonnie Irwin admitted to hospital
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach

Ballygally Castle in Larne is named one of the world’s top hotels by Travellers’ Choice

Northern Ireland’s Ballygally Castle is among the top 10% of all listings on Tripadvisor across the world
By Claire Cartmill
Published 1st Jun 2023, 11:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 11:30 BST
Ballygally Castle has been named by Tripadvisor, the world’s largest travel site, as one of the top 10% of hotels across the world. The stunning property, located on the causeway coastal route, has been given the prestigious accolade as part of the 2023 Travellers’ Choice Awards which celebrates businesses that have consistently received great reviews from guests on Tripadvisor over the last 12 months, placing these winners among the 10% of all listings on Tripadvisor globallyBallygally Castle has been named by Tripadvisor, the world’s largest travel site, as one of the top 10% of hotels across the world. The stunning property, located on the causeway coastal route, has been given the prestigious accolade as part of the 2023 Travellers’ Choice Awards which celebrates businesses that have consistently received great reviews from guests on Tripadvisor over the last 12 months, placing these winners among the 10% of all listings on Tripadvisor globally
Ballygally Castle has been named by Tripadvisor, the world’s largest travel site, as one of the top 10% of hotels across the world. The stunning property, located on the causeway coastal route, has been given the prestigious accolade as part of the 2023 Travellers’ Choice Awards which celebrates businesses that have consistently received great reviews from guests on Tripadvisor over the last 12 months, placing these winners among the 10% of all listings on Tripadvisor globally

Northern Ireland’s Ballygally Castle has been named by Tripadvisor, the world’s largest travel site, as one of the top 10% of hotels across the world.

The stunning Larne property, located on the causeway coastal route, has been given the prestigious accolade as part of the 2023 Travellers’ Choice Awards which celebrates businesses that have consistently received great reviews from guests on Tripadvisor over the last 12 months, placing these winners among the 10% of all listings on Tripadvisor globally.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Scott Weatherup, general manager of Ballygally Castle said: “We are absolutely delighted to have been named as one of the top hotels worldwide. The fact that the winners are based on continued feedback and reviews from hotel guests from around the world makes this award extra special – as they have experienced first-hand the first-class accommodation and service we provide. Our guests are at the heart of everything we do and our teams work very hard to make sure each and every visitor has a memorable experience from the moment they step foot in the hotel.

Most Popular

“As we approach the peak summer season, which is already set to be a very busy one for Ballygally Castle, this award is a fantastic boost for staff as it’s recognition that their hard work and dedication is appreciated. We’re proud to be the travellers’ choice.”

John Boris, chief growth officer at Tripadvisor, added: “Earning a Travellers’ Choice Award demonstrates that Ballygally Castle has provided great experiences to those who matter most: your guests. Cheers to another successful year!”

Read More
Northern Ireland firm wins half a million Euro contract with San Pellegrino and ...
Related topics:TripAdvisorLarne