Ballygally Castle, 'one of the top 10% of hotels across the world', reveals new look after £100,000 investment

One of the leading hotels on the stunning Causeway Coastal route has announced the completion of a £100,000 investment programme.
By Claire Cartmill
Published 4th Jul 2023, 12:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 12:00 BST

Ballygally Castle has unveiled the renovation of Shaw’s Lounge, the addition of a new Seaview Suite, new carpets from Ulster Carpets throughout the hotel, upgrading of windows in bedrooms and lounge areas to maximise the panoramic views and the upgrading of lounge furniture.

Scott Weatherup, general manager of Ballygally Castle, said: “We are delighted to showcase the results of our latest renovation programme. Furnishings throughout the hotel have been upgraded as have the windows which have been designed to take full advantage of the stunning views over the Antrim Coastline and Irish Sea. We have also opened a new Lighthouse Suite as part of our collection of Seaview Suites which offer guests the ultimate luxury stay.

“As with all six of the Hastings Hotels, we are proud to continually invest in our people and our properties to ensure we provide the very best experience for our guests and we continue to be recognised for our efforts, most recently by Tripadvisor who named Ballygally Castle one of the top 10% of hotels across the world.

“We are getting ready to enter one of our busiest periods of the year and with the completion of our renovations, we look forward to our guests having an even more enjoyable stay with us. Forward bookings are extremely positive and we have limited availability remaining throughout July and August, so I would encourage people still to book a summer break to not leave it too late as Northern Ireland’s tourism industry across the board is set for a busy season.”

Ballygally Castle has unveiled the renovation of Shaw’s Lounge, the addition of a new Seaview Suite, new carpets from Ulster Carpets throughout the hotel, upgrading of windows in bedrooms and lounge areas to maximise the stunning panoramic views and the upgrading of lounge furnitureBallygally Castle has unveiled the renovation of Shaw’s Lounge, the addition of a new Seaview Suite, new carpets from Ulster Carpets throughout the hotel, upgrading of windows in bedrooms and lounge areas to maximise the stunning panoramic views and the upgrading of lounge furniture
