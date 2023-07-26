Ballyhackamore Traders Association has become the first group to receive funding through the Supporting Vibrant Business Destinations initiative, led by Belfast City Council and funded through the Department for Communities Revitalisation programme.

They’ll be creating a covered event space to host markets and events, refreshing and relaunching a food tour for the area and raising awareness of the Ballyhackamore experience through a dedicated marketing campaign, including the development of a range of sustainable promotional goods.

Chair of Belfast City Council’s City Growth and Regeneration committee, councillor Clíodhna Nic Bhranair, said: “Retailers, particularly those who are not in our city centre or on the High Street, have been hit hard by the pandemic and a much more challenging economic landscape recently.

"Our Belfast Agenda commits to growing a diverse and inclusive economy and the Supporting Vibrant Business Destinations pilot scheme is all about promoting economic growth throughout Belfast, by focusing on enhancing infrastructure, marketing, and animation along the city’s arterial routes.

“This important investment from the Department for Communities will help to strengthen Belfast’s competitiveness by supporting start-ups, independent retailers, social enterprises and cultural and voluntary organisations to attract greater footfall and spend.”

Doreen McKenzie from Ballyhackamore Traders Association, explained: “This Vibrant Business Destinations funding will help us support our local traders by providing a new outdoor events arena that will stimulate economic activity and increase footfall and sales. We’ll also be putting in place a marketing campaign to raise Ballyhackamore’s profile as a fantastic place to eat, shop and live – which in turn will support our local businesses’ growth and development.”

A spokesperson from the Department for Communities, added: “The Department is committed to the development of cities, towns and villages across Northern Ireland through initiatives which promote urban renewal and development of public spaces. We do this in collaboration with a range of partners and stakeholders, and in conjunction with the local community. With this in mind, the Supporting Vibrant Business Destinations scheme is designed to enhance Belfast’s arterial routes, help local economies and enrich communities.”

