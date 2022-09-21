Ballymena Alderman appointed Chair of APSE UK

The organisation is owned by its members and, working on their behalf, maintains and develops a network of local government officers, managers and councillors from local authorities across England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

Alderman, Tommy Nicholl is a long-standing councillor for 42 years, previously on Ballymena Borough Council and since 2015 on Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.

Speaking about the recent appointment of national Chair, Alderman Nicholl, said: “I am delighted and honoured to accept this nomination and to serve the APSE Council members across the UK.

Alderman Tommy Nicholl MBE appointed Chair of APSE UK

“I look forward to another year of success for APSE and the people who network and learn from each other in the APSE family. Of course, one of my first tasks as National Chair is to pay tribute to my predecessors Andrea Lewis and Arwyn Woolcock - who performed the role of APSE National Chair over the past year with distinction.

“I held the position in Northern Ireland for a two year-term from 2017 to 2019, and was privileged to represent the interests of Mid and East Antrim at a national level.

“Local government has plays a key role in supporting communities, and it is so important that we continue to learn from others throughout the UK about how best to deliver for the people and businesses of our Borough.”

Working on a not-for-profit basis, APSE is dedicated to promoting excellence in the delivery of frontline services to local communities around the UK.

Through the extensive APSE network, more than 300 local authorities and organisations are able to share information and expertise on vital frontline services, ask for advice and innovative solutions, and develop new, viable ways forward in an effort to help one another.

Alderman Nicholl also took this opportunity at the APSE Awards in Swansea to pay tribute to the late Her Majesty the Queen following her death on September 8.

At the awards ceremony, he said: “I had the privilege of meeting Queen Elizabeth when I received my MBE and it was one of the proudest moments of my life.