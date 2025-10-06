Ballymena Businesses Raise Funds for NI Hospitality School

REPRESENATIVES from Ballymena companies including the McKeever Group, the Galgorm Collection, Tullyglass House Hotel, Britvic and Smith Engineering, took part in a Dragon Boat Race on the River Lagan, Belfast, last week to raise almost £10,000 for the NI Hospitality School.

Established in 2021 with initial funding from The Gallaher Trust, the NI Hospitality School is a collaboration of three local hotels – the Adair Arms Hotel, Galgorm Golf Resort and Spa and Tullyglass House Hotel – with the aim of improving skills development and employment opportunities.

As of recently, the School, which is a registered charity, has attracted funding from the private sector and boasts a number of academies including a bar academy, a chef academy and a restaurant academy. Since its inception, over 250 bar and restaurant staff have completed training and alongside securing full-time employment within local hotels, several have also gone on to secure supervisory and managerial roles.

According to Ashely Douglas, Director of Operations at the NI Hospitality School, the funds raised will go towards continuing and improving the academies that are currently on offer.

“The hospitality sector plays a key role in the progress of the local economy, especially here in Ballymena, however over recent years, the sector has faced a number of challenges, including attracting and retaining skilled staff,” Ashley said.

“The NI Hospitality School was created in response to that challenge,” he continued. “Through our academies, we’re giving people practical training, developing their confidence and skills and providing a clear pathway to sustainable employment, while also affording employers access to a pipeline of future talent.

“Since our inception, we have received great support – from The Gallaher Trust initially, through to our private funders currently – and the monies raised from the Dragon Boat Race will enable us to strengthen and expand our academies, ensuring that more people can build rewarding careers and that the sector continues to thrive.”

Meanwhile, Eddie McKeever, Chairman of the NI Hospitality School, added: “It was brilliant to see so many local companies taking part in the Dragon Boat Race in aid of the NI Hospitality School, which is helping to tackle an industry wide issue of retaining skilled staff and providing sustainable career development opportunities.

“By equipping individuals with the right training and career opportunities, the School is helping to secure the future of our sector and ensuring that Ballymena continues to be recognised for its world-class hospitality.”