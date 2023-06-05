Headquartered in Ballymena with offices in the United States and Australia, PlotBox has grown over the last decade from multi-award-winning start-up to become the leading digital transformation partner of choice for deathcare service providers across the globe.

Founded in 2014 by husband and wife team Sean and Leona McAllister, PlotBox has pioneered the integration of high-resolution drone mapping imagery, geographical information systems, cloud-based software and cemetery records - innovations that facilitate cemeteries and crematoria.

The new funding will support PlotBox’s strategy for global growth and expansion, enabling its continued development of best-in-class products and services that will help to revolutionise the way deathcare facilities both operate and grow.

PlotBox CEO, Sean McAllister, said: “Our mission is to help take away some of the pain in dealing with death - for families, and those who serve them.

"This funding will enable us to continue to realise that mission by providing customer-focused, innovative solutions that give our partners greater visibility, confidence and control in their data, and most importantly - more time to focus on what matters most.”

Shane Gallwey, head of ventures, Guinness Ventures, explained: “PlotBox is a leader in its field across its target markets including the UK and USA.

"Sean, Leona and their team are innovators and disruptors in this sector and their hard work and commitment has established them as the best-in-class solution, bringing much needed modernisation to a fragmented industry. PlotBox is a fantastic addition to the Guinness Ventures portfolio and we’re very much looking forward to supporting them on their continuing journey to reshape the deathtech industry”.