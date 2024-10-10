“We’re excited to continue pushing boundaries and setting new benchmarks for excellence in our industry."

Ballymena construction company achieves 'Gold' as one of the best managed companies
Ballymena construction firm, Dowds Group has again been named one of Ireland’s Best Managed Companies in the leading business awards programme led by Deloitte.
The company which demonstrated superior business performance for the fourth consecutive year, was awarded the Gold Accolade at an awards ceremony in Dublin’s RDS.
The ‘Gold’ standard acknowledges the company’s ability to consistently demonstrate excellence across key pillars such as strategy, capability, innovation, culture and financial performance.
Dowds Group’s expertise spans the construction industry, with an extensive range of multi-million-pound projects, recent examples include Grand Central Station Belfast, Queen Elizabeth Hospital, London, Almac’s new pharmaceutical manufacturing facility in Craigavon, the Faculty of Humanities and Arts at Coventry University, V&A’s new Here East Museum and an impressive portfolio of work with leading food producer, Finnebrogue.
The Northern Ireland-based company are firmly establishing with a foothold in the London and wider UK markets and have diversified their offering to introduce Construction, Facilities Management and Energy Solutions to their Building Services mainstay.
The firm are building a solid presence in Republic of Ireland and recently announced the award of their latest construction project in Clondalkin.
It was this ability to adapt and thrive in changing market conditions, that lead to their latest recognition, showcasing their dedication to continuous improvement and leadership.
Commenting on the award, James Dowd, managing director at Dowds, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to have been awarded the Gold Standard.
"This is our fourth year being recognised at these awards which is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and innovation of our entire team, especially following some challenging years for the industry.
“At Dowds, we’re continually enhancing our capabilities to ensure we consistently deliver outstanding results for our clients, and this recognition reflects the strides we’ve made together.
“We’re excited to continue pushing boundaries and setting new benchmarks for excellence in our industry."
Dowds Group has over 210 employees and due to its growing number of GB clients also has an office at Kings Cross in London.
