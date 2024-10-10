“We’re excited to continue pushing boundaries and setting new benchmarks for excellence in our industry."

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Dowds Group receives ‘Gold Standard’ award in recognition of their fourth consecutive year on the prestigious programme

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ballymena construction firm, Dowds Group has again been named one of Ireland’s Best Managed Companies in the leading business awards programme led by Deloitte.

The company which demonstrated superior business performance for the fourth consecutive year, was awarded the Gold Accolade at an awards ceremony in Dublin’s RDS.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ‘Gold’ standard acknowledges the company’s ability to consistently demonstrate excellence across key pillars such as strategy, capability, innovation, culture and financial performance.

Dowds Group’s expertise spans the construction industry, with an extensive range of multi-million-pound projects, recent examples include Grand Central Station Belfast, Queen Elizabeth Hospital, London, Almac’s new pharmaceutical manufacturing facility in Craigavon, the Faculty of Humanities and Arts at Coventry University, V&A’s new Here East Museum and an impressive portfolio of work with leading food producer, Finnebrogue.

The Northern Ireland-based company are firmly establishing with a foothold in the London and wider UK markets and have diversified their offering to introduce Construction, Facilities Management and Energy Solutions to their Building Services mainstay.

The firm are building a solid presence in Republic of Ireland and recently announced the award of their latest construction project in Clondalkin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dowds Group has again been named one of Ireland’s Best Managed Companies in the leading business awards programme led by Deloitte. Pictured is James Dowd, managing director at Dowds and Carmel Murnane, Deloitte Ireland Tax Partner

It was this ability to adapt and thrive in changing market conditions, that lead to their latest recognition, showcasing their dedication to continuous improvement and leadership.

Commenting on the award, James Dowd, managing director at Dowds, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to have been awarded the Gold Standard.

"This is our fourth year being recognised at these awards which is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and innovation of our entire team, especially following some challenging years for the industry.

“At Dowds, we’re continually enhancing our capabilities to ensure we consistently deliver outstanding results for our clients, and this recognition reflects the strides we’ve made together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re excited to continue pushing boundaries and setting new benchmarks for excellence in our industry."