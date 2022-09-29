Ballymena firm Nu Track is set to close with huge jobs losses

TUV MLA Jim Allister has expressed his disappointment at the loss of Ballymena firm, Nu-Track. In a statement, he said: “I am disappointed to see a local manufacturing company, Nu-Track, go out of business in Ballymena. This small bus and horsebox manufacturer brought valuable jobs to the area. “It is good that outstanding wages will be paid and redundancy procedures set in motion, but the key concern now for these workers is to find them alternative and suitable employment. “It is fortunate that locally within this manufacturing sector there are vacancies and, therefore, I am hopeful the Nu-Track workers will find employment.” It is believed a letter has been sent to employees in which director Rob Shiels confirmed that the business is being terminated. Founded in 1991, it is understood NuTrack specialised in producing wheelchair accessible vehicles for the community. North Antrim MP Ian Paisley, added: “It’s very sudden and incredibly bad news for the company and its employees, but I would reiterate as their MP, that the entire workforce can be accommodated within the near vicinity. “Over the last few days I have already spoken to other manufacturers in the area and they have assured me that they can absorb every single person who is made redundant or who loses their job as a result of this, because the manufacturing sector is in so much need of employees and experienced skillsets.” Former workers have been protesting at the gates of Nu-Track after they were told they had lost their jobs. Nu-Track, which has only one director named on Companies House as Robert Shiels, son-in-law of former Wrightbus owner Jeff Wright, in recent days has placed a black holding screen on the official business website, while a Facebook and LinkedIn business pages have been removed. Recently (September 20), the firm announced on a social media site: ‘Nu-Track are delighted to announce our new sponsorship of Smith Brothers Eventing. We are proud to be handing over the keys to their brand new 6 stall horse lorry with living area and two electric side pop outs.’ In the business’ last set of accounts, it had a workforce of around 65 employees.