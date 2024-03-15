Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ballymena food processing firm, Moy Park has secured a national listing with Asda, launching its new Fakeaway range into the retailer’s GB and NI stores.

The range will see four new lines introduced by Moy Park that will ignite excitement into the frozen category with the launch of its new Fakeaway inspired range – allowing healthier and lower cost takeaway-style food to be made at home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new Fakeaway listings will include Peri Peri Chicken Strips 400g, Tempura Chicken Chunks 350g, Buttermilk Chicken Tenders 400g and Salt and Chilli Chicken Chunks 350g. The range is produced using 100% whole breast chicken fillet.

Moy Park’s retail contract with Asda in Northern Ireland has a +49% growth rate year over year, with the introduction of the Fakeaway listings expected to accelerate growth across NI and GB and spark excitement into the Frozen category.

When surveyed, 86% of shoppers said they would like the option to buy a Fakeaway style product with flavour and convenience listed as top priorities.

Ellen Wright, senior brand marketing banager at Moy Park, said: “We are delighted to announce our national listing with Asda, with the introduction of our new Fakeway range, featuring four new lines introduced into stores across GB and NI.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Frozen Coated is now the fastest growing category within both value and volume growth, outperforming every other chicken category and at Moy Park, we pride ourselves on remaining innovative and are proud to introduce this range in response to these emerging food trends.

“At Moy Park, we offer a range of well balanced, locally sourced poultry for families to put on the table, and at a time where cost and convenience has given rise to the Fakeaway trend, these delicious new additions will no doubt add something new to the shelves. We’re thrilled to further enhance our relationship with Asda following the success of our previous launches.”

Jon Hollingsworth, buyer for Asda GB, added: “We have built a great relationship with Moy Park over the years and are delighted to strengthen our offering with the launch of this exciting new range into both our GB and NI stores.

“The new Fakeaway lines will offer customers even more variety and bigger flavours within the frozen coated chicken category. The range can also be air fried in 18 minutes, which will delight customers looking for a tasty and convenient option.”

Chloe Gill, Moy Park brand marketing manager, Gary Hunt, Asda Grantham Foodhall trading manager and Ellen Wright, senior brand marketing manager

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new Moy Park Fakeaway range retails at £4.00 RRP and launches on an introductory offer of save £1, with further promotions to follow.

Moy Park will also roll out a series of social media activations including Fakeaway recipe videos, influencer activity and a competition to win an air fryer to encourage shoppers to purchase the new range in store.