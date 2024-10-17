Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A planning application for a solar farm outside Ballymena was granted by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s Planning Committee at a meeting on Thursday morning.

The committee, which met at The Braid, in Ballymena, was told the proposed location was agricultural land west of Liminary Road, south of Ballylesson Road and east of the A26 Cromkill Road dual carriageway.

The proposal is for a solar farm capable of a 29 megawatt output with ground mounted solar PV panels, substation, transformers and CCTV cameras on a 62 hectare site.

Kyle Patterson, the council’s interim head of planning, told the committee the application was accompanied by a “robust and comprehensive environmental statement”. He reported there were 72 objections and 15 letters of support.

He indicated the proposed site is situated one kilometre south-east of Ballymena. He noted public interest in the site exists at Liminary Road, adding that the “level of visual impact will be low” with further public interest in Ballylesson Road, where he said, there would be “limited visual impact post-completion”.

He noted the solar tables would be “typical of modern solar equipment” and would be no higher than 2.5 metres.

The officer told councillors the main objections relate to insufficient notice, lack of consultation, visual impact, potential disruption during construction, impact on wildlife, road safety, loss of agricultural and loss of privacy.

Job Creation

However, he reported support from local businesses for renewable energy sources and economic benefit in terms of job creation.

Commenting on concerns over potential impact on protected species and habitat, he said a newt survey found “no presence” of newts and lapwings were not identified.

He went on to say a community consultation has been carried out and information was made available at a number of sources with stakeholders “fully aware” of the application process. He also pointed out the application has been in the planning system for 14 months.

He stated the issue of road safety has been “fully considered” with Department for Infrastructure (DfI) recommending a number of conditions.

Addressing the meeting, North Antrim DUP MLA Paul Frew said he believed that while the planning system in Mid and East Antrim is “very quick”, it is “inadequate to deal with 62 hectares of agricultural land being turned into an industrial zone”.

He went on to say he believed it would have a “an adverse impact on visual amenity and landscape character” and would have “an unacceptable impact on roads”, suggesting there should have been a full traffic assessment.

He also claimed there would be “an unacceptable impact on biodiversity” and studies “should have been longer”. He described Liminary Road as “a very dangerous road” and said a decision should be deferred for a site visit.

Outside Body

Committee chair Larne Lough DUP Alderman Paul Reid said “no outside body” would be telling the committee to “defer, refuse or accept” a recommendation.

Ballymena DUP Cllr Reuben Glover commented that farmers use the road with machinery so wide that a car “nearly has to move into a field to get out of its way”.

Neil Doherty, a Liminary Road resident and farmer, told the meeting he believed it is “not a decision that can be taken by a committee.” He added the decision would impact on the locale for generations.

He estimated the proposed facility would be the size of 93 football pitches and three times the size of the former Michelin complex in Ballymena before suggesting a visit to the proposed site. He insisted there is “evidence” of lapwings at the location. “I know the site better than anyone in this room,” he claimed.

A planning consultant stated: “This is a good news story for the district. It will make an important contribution towards meeting renewal energy targets and tackling climate change. Approving the proposal will be a step in the right direction.”

He explained it would increase solar capacity by 60 per cent and energy capacity in the area by ten per cent and would lead to “positive economic benefits during the construction phase by creating 50 jobs”. He went on to say it has been “carefully designed not to result in unacceptable adverse impacts”.

An ecologist told the meeting a bird survey was carried out “to industry standards” and found “no evidence” of lapwings and the area was found to be unsuitable for breeding waders. He added the “vast majority of hedgerows would be unaffected by the proposal”.

He explained lapwings are “very mobile in winter and can be seen in any agricultural land”.

Bannside DUP Cllr Tyler Hoey asked about potential loss of privacy as a result of CCTV cameras at the proposed installation. The planning consultant stressed they would be “pointing onto the site and will not be pointing at any properties”.

In response to a query about noise, Bannside Ulster Cllr Jackson Minford was advised a noise impact assessment has been carried out and it would be “within acceptable limits”.

Mr Patterson stated there has been a “robust noise impact assessment”.

“I am content that DfI Roads has been consulted in an appropriate manner. At this point, they do not object to the proposal and have asked for planning conditions,” he continued.

“We have no reason to disagree with that. I am content all statutory measures and procedures have been followed,” the officer added.

Coast Road Sinn Fein Cllr James McKeown proposed accepting the recommendation to approve the application, seconded by party colleague Braid Cllr Archie Rae. Cllr Hoey proposed a site visit.

Following a vote in which five councillors were in favour and five against, Ald Reid had the casting vote and voted in favour of the proposal resulting in planning permission being approved.