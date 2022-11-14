County Down headquartered care home operator, Healthcare Ireland has added ‘Braefield Court’ to its portfolio of care home facilities.

Braefield Court outside Ballymena will be managed by Healthcare Ireland Specialist Services (formerly Gold Healthcare), the specialist adult services division of the Healthcare Ireland Group, which also recently opened two new facilities in Belfast, Jason Court and Bradley Court.

Braefield Court is a seven-bedroom residential care home which has been specifically tailored to meet the requirements of adults living with a learning disability or longer-term complex care needs.

Ciara Todd, regional and quality lead, Healthcare Ireland Specialist Services and Ben Rayot, deputy manager, Braefield Court

The new specialist facility has been carefully designed to a high standard to include private kitchens and bathrooms for residents, bespoke day and evening areas, as well as extensive spaces for exercise and outdoor activities.

Gilbert Yates, chief executive at Healthcare Ireland, said that the opening of Braefield Court had allowed the organisation to further enhance its provision of high-quality living environments across Northern Ireland.

“At Healthcare Ireland, we offer an innovative, person-centric approach to promote wellbeing and quality of life across the group’s portfolio,” he said.

“We adopt a truly holistic approach, working with experts across the medical spectrum, to provide each of our residents with the right type of individual care and support for their physical, mental, emotional, social and cultural needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We pride ourselves on providing bespoke living environments, and Braefield Court has been individually designed for each person in our care, so that they feel safe and secure in a residential-style setting whilst all of their necessary medical requirements are being catered for.”

Holywood’s Healthcare Ireland was founded in 2015 and has since grown to become one of the biggest privately-owned care home provider in Northern Ireland.

Earlier this year it completed the purchase of Priory Adult Care’s portfolio of seven Northern Ireland facilities making it the largest privately-owned care home group in Northern Ireland with 23 sites and over 2,000 staff.

Braefield is also a 53 bedded nursing home with a 23 bedded dementia nursing unit and a 30 bedded general nursing and physical disability unit.