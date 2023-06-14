The Smyth family, who own Smyth’s EUROSPAR Ballymoney, are celebrating 45 years in business.

David Smyth, who established the store in 1978, says “the key factor to our success as a local business is our commitment to the local community and the loyalty our customers have shown to us over the years.”

David and Margaret Smyth first opened the store in June 1978 with just five employees. Over the years the store has grown into the supermarket it is today with a team of 56 employees, all from the local area. The team includes Marlene McKendry who has worked in the store since 1978, enjoying 45 fantastic years at Smyth’s.

The store is now operated by David and Margaret’s son and daughter, Samuel and Debbie. They recently welcomed Henderson Group joint managing director Martin Agnew, and chairman John Agnew to the store, who presented the family with a commemorative plaque and congratulated them on an outstanding 45 years in business within the local community.

Over the years, the family have made major investments of over £3 million. Through four significant refurbishments the family extended and developed the store from 1,800 sq. ft. to now over 7,000 sq. ft.

The family’s investment doesn’t stop at the store itself, as over the years they have channelled their time and efforts into many local community groups, churches, and schools, as well as the community fridge initiative where every Friday food products are donated to the church of Ireland in Ballymoney.

The team also often fundraise for several local charities, including taking part in a multitude of activities for EUROSPAR’s charity partner, Cancer Fund for Children, raising an amazing total of over £12,600 to date.

Smyth’s EUROSPAR Ballymoney also has an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) installed outside the store which is available 24/7, providing potentially lifesaving equipment to the local community, even when the store is not open.

To celebrate this milestone anniversary, the Smyths are thanking their shoppers with weekly extra-special offers as well as a daily prize draw running for the next three weeks ending on Sunday, June 25, where shoppers have the opportunity to win a £45 voucher each day.

Martin Agnew, joint managing director at Henderson Group, said: “The Smyth family have invested so much, not only into their store, but also into their local community, over the past 45 years, and are a great example of what it means to be a EUROSPAR NI retail partner. From developing and refurbishing the store to provide more for their shoppers, to supporting local community groups and raising amazing amounts of money for EUROSPAR’s charity partner, they have had a huge impact on Ballymoney and beyond.

“I want to extend my congratulations to the family and entire store team for this milestone anniversary and wish them many more years of success at Smyth’s EUROSPAR.”

Samuel Smyth, added: “We’re delighted to be celebrating our 45th anniversary of serving our community here in Ballymoney. Although the store and its surroundings have changed over the past 45 years, what hasn’t changed is the commitment of our family and staff and the pleasure we have in being able to serve our local community.

“As a family we have always strived to fulfil our shoppers needs the best we can. Over the years we have improved our opening hours and increased both our product range and the services we provide.

“We want to thank our amazing team for their continued hard work and commitment and especially to our store manager, Ashley Allen who is also my sister-in-law. I also want to thank my wife Lindsey for her ongoing support.”