It was a dream start to the 2025 Balmoral Show today, with blazing sunshine and huge, happy crowds drinking in the atmosphere.

The four-day-show is expected to attract 100,000 visitors to see 3,500 livestock of all shapes and sizes, as well as 500 trade stands o myriad types.

The 156th iteration of the show could perhaps be described as hard-working rural Ulster at play - and showing off the fruits of a year's labour of love from their farms.

At 9am the crowds were slowly trickling in - but by the afternoon it was impossible to walk in a straight line in any direction for any distance, as they were so dense across the 65 acre site.

JCB Dancing Diggers perform on the main Arena during first day of the Balmoral Show. Picture by Brian Little/PressEye

But the atmosphere was universally relaxed, with smiles and ice cream liberally applied across the massive site.

The animated background chatter of thousands of people enjoying themselves gave way occasionally to music - or the roaring or bleating of pampered cattle and sheep parading around the livestock rings. Or the squealing of children terrifying themselves on the funfair rides.

The tempting aromas of endless types of food cooking were also evident, interspersed with the earthy smells of grass and livestock.

Michael and Lorraine Mallon and their baby daughter Mary, from Toomebridge, exemplified the family nature of the day.

Michael, Mary and Lorraine Mallon from Toomebridge enjoying a family day at the show.

"It is the first time we have been in a good number of years and we are glad to be back," Michael said. "I think the weather is on our side today. We're just here for a good family day out."

For them, the main attraction was livestock.

"We are going to stick to the conventional attractions - the cattle seem to be a big attraction for us this afternoon," he said, nodding to Mary in his arms.

"It runs in the family - we're dairy farmers but we like good beef cattle as well."

Ashleigh McGrugan and Rhonda Geary, RUAS Administrator and Operations aMnager, enjoying their ice cream.

The greatest spectacle of the day was perhaps the JCB Dancing Diggers in the main arena, performing in choreographed unison. Their most impressive move may have been a line of the huge machines lifting their back wheels high off the ground, using their rear bucket arm. Two smaller JCBs then burrowed down the resulting tunnel, under the machines, to appreciative applause from crowds.

The first time the English troupe has performed in Northern Ireland in 30 years, it is understood that among the spectators was Lord Bamford himself, executive chairman of the JCB company.

Another exhibit causing double takes were four full scale dinosaur replicas on show from Glenpark Estate in Omagh.

Each huge model was equipped with motion sensors, so anyone moving nearby is rewarded with a huge roar, blinking eyes and other movements.

All generations were generously represented in the animated crowds.

Richard Beattie, President of the Young Farmers Clubs of Ulster, said many of his 3,500 members, aged 12-30, were among them.

Dozens of them will take part in a wide range of sport and farming activities at the show.

Two issues that have been flagged up by member surveys in recent times, he said, are coming out of social isolation from the Covid pandemic - and the stringent new 20% inheritance tax rules laid down by the Labour government. The Stormont Department of Agriculture says this threatens the future of 50% of Northern Ireland farms.

"I think we're incredibly lucky," he said of the social isolation issue. "The membership has now bounced back from COVID and has in fact increased significantly.

"Young Farmers is the largest rural youth organization, and it offers a safe space for some of our young people to go to in rural areas."

The inheritance tax issue has also been exercising his members. "From everybody involved in farming, be it from the family farm through the whole agri-food industry, it's been flagged as an issue in our membership surveys from members as having a negative effect on their career aspirations."

After 12 months of hard work in planning the huge show, the News Letter also caught Royal Ulster Agricultural Society Operations Manager, Rhonda Geary, enjoying a well earned ice cream in the sun.

"As you can see, everybody's having a lovely time in the relaxed atmosphere," she said.

"The ice cream is fantastic. There are a number of ice cream vans across the site - so I have to try them all over the next four days."

She noted the outstanding weather had a clear impact on everyone's mood.