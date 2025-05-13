Balmoral Show 2025: Preparations reach final stages for grand opening

Preparations have reached their final stages for the 2025 Balmoral Show – amid glorious sunshine which is due to last all week.

Opening tomorrow, the four-day show is expecting 100,000 visitors coming to see over 3,500 heads of livestock and 500 trade stands, supported by 300 volunteers.

According to the Met Office the whole duration of the show will be bathed in dry sunny weather, with temperatures on Wednesday reaching a possible 22C.

The warm weather is expected to continue at least until the early part of next week.

Preparations continue at Balmoral Park outside Lisburn ahead of this year’s Balmoral Show. Lilly Lester (7), Aoife Kernan (9), Aaron O’Neill (5), Leah Lester (5) and Sarahjane Lester (8) from Armagh lead their Dexter calf into the show. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Rhonda Geary, Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS) Group Operations Director said: “Preparations for this year’s Show are certainly coming together. The showgrounds are a hive of activity today as the animals arrive on site and trade exhibitors put the finishing touches on their stands.

"With the fantastic forecast for this year’s event, we would encourage all visitors to be sun safe and bring their sunglasses, hats and sun cream with them as they enjoy the Show”.

They have taken special measures to keep the public hydrated during the hot weather expected this week.

"This year we've more of our drinking water stations and so are encouraging people, with the good weather expected this week, to bring their their refillable bottles.”

All livestock going on display at Balmoral Show are washed and preened by owners ahead of the show. Pictured are preparations at Balmoral Park on 12 May 2025. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

As usual, Northern Ireland’s pinnacle agri-food event – now in its 156th year – is expected to be bustling with families, foodies and farmers as well as award-winning livestock, mouth-watering local food and drink, and a host of family friendly entertainment.

Joining this year’s lineup in the Main Arena will be the mesmerising JCB Dancing Diggers who are returning to the Balmoral Show for the first time in over 30 years.

After stunning crowds at the King’s Hall back in 1993, the JCB team are making their return with up to eight mighty diggers to wow a whole new generation with their jaw-dropping synchronized dance moves.

Also in the Main Arena will be the full programme of show jumping classes, Pony Club Games and the unmissable spectacle of the Cattle Parade as the fitting finale to the show.

The Balmoral Show is a very popular day out for families and the Children’s Area will be back due to popular demand.

Located beside the Poultry and Rabbit Pavilion, the Kidz Farm will host an array of farmyard and exotic animals providing endless learning opportunities.

The Glenarm Castle Mini Land Rover Experience, sponsored by Property Pal, will be back to help future farmers get into the driving seat.

As always, keen shoppers will be spoilt for choice as they browse hundreds of stands including the popular Makers’ Market and Eikon Shopping Village.

For food enthusiasts the NI Food & Drink Pavilion is back, as well as the catering areas across the showgrounds. From mini tasters to food-on-the-go there are sweet and savour attractions for all taste buds.

The Healthy Horticulture Marquee and NI Food & Drink Pavilion will also host cooking demonstrations throughout the Show for budget and family friendly meal inspirations.

The show runs from Wednesday to Saturday at the Eikon Exhibition Centre, Lisburn. Buy tickets at www.balmoralshow.co.uk

