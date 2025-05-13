The PSNI is inviting the public to visit their stand at the Balmoral Show to learn more about the work they do to protect rural communities.

A host of advice and support for rural and farming communities will be available in the Supporting Safer Communities marquee from a range of PSNI representatives this week, including Crime Prevention Officers, Public Protection, Rural and Wildlife Crime, Business Crime, Neighbourhood Policing and Roads Education as well as a number of other partner agencies.

Police are hoping the rural community will learn a bit more about the work they do to prevent and detect crime and tackle issues which affect rural communities – as well as having a chance to meet police dogs and handlers Lisburn and Castlereagh District Commander, Superintendent Kelly Moore, said: “We are delighted to see the return of the much-loved Balmoral Show here in Lisburn. The show provides an excellent day out for everyone and I want those attending to enjoy a safe and memorable experience."

She urged visitors to help police by being patient and driving and parking responsibly, with consideration given to other road users and pedestrians.

Photographed from left are Superintendent Kelly Moore (PSNI) and Rhonda Geary, Operations Director at Balmoral Show.

Please allow extra time for your journey and only parking in the designated locations provided, she added.

“Patrons and vendors should also be aware that the use of drones on site is strictly prohibited by the organisers.

“I very much hope you enjoy your time at the show, and be sure to drop by the Safer Communities marquee to meet our PSNI representatives and partner agencies in attendance - we look forward to meeting you.”