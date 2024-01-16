Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Banbridge blockchain company, ubloquity has strengthened its leadership team with two senior appointments to support its UK-wide growth strategy.

Stephen Greenaway has been appointed business development director and James Howard assumes the role of chief operating officer.

Stephen will be responsible for business development, with a focus on driving the sales engine, defining the proposition, and developing a robust pricing structure. His priority is to ensure a strong pipeline of customers, aligning ubloquity's innovative solutions with the evolving needs of the market. Stephen’s track record of driving successful transformations and his deep understanding of cloud services stem from his previous role as head of migration acceleration programme for UK & Ireland at AWS (Amazon Web Services), which will be key assets at ubloquity.

Banbridge based, blockchain company, ubloquity is happy to announce two new appointments to the team. Pictured are Stephen Greenaway, James Howard and Kieran Kelly

He expressed his enthusiasm for his new role, stating: "I'm relishing joining the award-winning ubloquity team. I've followed their journey closely over the past two years and had the pleasure of meeting Rob, the CEO, and Kieran, the founder, on several occasions.

“I’m impressed with ubloquity’s vision, tenacity, and the team’s ability to adapt technology to meet the needs of customers. Having worked for large organisations like IBM and AWS, I know what it takes to scale technology companies, and while joining a start-up means I'll need to be a Swiss Army knife, I'm relishing getting stuck in."

James brings a wealth of valuable assets and expertise to ubloquity. With an extensive career history in both global multi-national and privately-owned settings, he is adept at delivering business turnarounds, instigating culture change, and driving profitable growth. This background uniquely positions James to contribute significantly to ubloquity’s strategic objectives and operational efficiencies.

Commenting on his appointment James, explained: “I am honoured and thrilled to step into the role of chief operating officer at ubloquity. This is an exciting opportunity to contribute to the cutting-edge advancements and transformative vision that define our industry.

“I look forward to collaborating with our exceptional team, driving operational excellence, and spearheading innovative strategies that will propel ubloquity to new heights”.

Rob Chester, CEO of ubloquity, added: "We've a proven history of attracting the best talent to ubloquity; Stephen and James are no exceptions. Their combined experience will be invaluable in the next leg of our journey. I'm excited to see how they help us define and grow our trust and integrity platform and take our business to the next level."