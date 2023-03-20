News you can trust since 1737
Banbridge building services firm secures three projects worth over £68 million

Northern Ireland building services firm, Kane has secured £68 million in three London projects in line with their ambitious growth plans.

By Claire Cartmill
Published 20th Mar 2023, 11:51 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 08:32 GMT

Based in Banbridge with offices in London, Glasgow and the Republic of Ireland, Kane has secured £25 million in two projects within the industrial and healthcare sectors and £43 million in a design and build contract with Canary Wharf Contractors

Kane’s in-house team have the transferable skillset and expertise to deliver design and prefabrication solutions in all market sectors.

Employing over 250 staff, Kane will deliver the MEP design (mechanical, electrical and plumbing) and build contract at a Health & Wellbeing Centre in London which will provide a local community with GP and Outpatient services. The eight month project is due to commence on site in June 2023. Within the industrial sector, Kane will deliver their innovative design and offsite solutions for a heavy industrial project. Works on site will commence in November 2023.

Banbridge firm, Kane secured a £43 million design and build contract with Canary Wharf Contractors to deliver the MEP installation across two blocks at Wood Wharf in London
Cathal McMullan, managing director, Kane, said: “Kane are delighted to have secured projects in targeted diversified sectors, in line with our growth strategy. We have a highly skilled team who have the transferable skills to deliver innovative design and manufacturing capabilities in a wide range of sectors.”

Last month, Kane secured a £43 million design and build contract with Canary Wharf Contractors to deliver the MEP installation across two blocks at Wood Wharf in London. The three-year contract which is due to commence in April 2023 consists of 760 buy to rent residential units along with six guest suites across 34 and 49 storey towers, retails and amenity space which includes a gym (including a spin studio), working from home lounge, evening lounge, games room, multi-media room and dining rooms.

Cathal added: “Kane are delighted to have secured this MEP residential scheme on behalf of our Client, Canary Wharf Contractors. We will utilise our in-house prefabrication expertise to deliver off-site construction solutions on this project. Our experienced and innovative project team look forward to working on this central London project."

Founded in 1967 Kane is a leading MEP contractor with a turnover of £65 million. The firm offers a depth of experience and skills spanning all areas of design, mechanical, electrical, public health, prefabrication and fit out projects within the residential, hospitality, education, commercial and healthcare sectors.

Banbridge-based firm, Kane have secured £25 million in projects within the industrial and healthcare sectors, in line with their ambitious growth plans
