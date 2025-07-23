Damian Tumilty now leads the kitchens at both the Europa and Grand Central Hotels — two of Northern Ireland’s most prestigious properties

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hastings Hotels has appointed Damian Tumilty as the executive head chef of the world-famous Europa Hotel, in addition to his existing role at the five-star Grand Central Hotel.

In his new role, Tumilty, who has over 25 years culinary experience, will lead the teams of more than 50 kitchen staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His expanded role marks a significant step in a career that began at age 16 studying at Newry Catering College and completing an Advanced Diploma in Culinary Arts. Early in his career, Tumilty honed his craft at Dublin’s Michelin-starred Peacock Alley before returning to Northern Ireland, where he worked in a number of acclaimed establishments including The Yellow Door (later The Oriel), Café Vaudeville, French Village, and Shu.

Banbridge's Damian Tumilty now leads the kitchens at both the Europa and Grand Central Hotels — two of Northern Ireland’s most prestigious properties. Damian is pictured with the Europa Hotel’s head chef, Stevie Bracken and head chef of the Causerie Restaurant, Charlie Maguire and the Grand Central Hotel’s chef de partie, Barry Forde and junior sous Chef, Luke Dunbarr

Since the Grand Central Hotel opened in 2018, he has led its culinary teams and earned a strong reputation for delivering exceptional dining experiences. A passionate advocate for nurturing culinary talent, he has played a pivotal role in inspiring young chefs to pursue careers in the industry - with many beginning their journey in one of the group’s six hotels.

Damian Tumilty from Banbridge said: “I am thrilled to be the executive head chef at two of the biggest hotels in Northern Ireland. Since joining Hastings Hotels over seven years ago, I have evolved as a chef, and a person, and for me, this new appointment represents the next step in my career.

“The Europa Hotel and Grand Central Hotel have a different culinary offering and are both well-known for offering excellent dining experiences with creative menus featuring the very best local produce. For a chef, this is a very exciting challenge and gives me the opportunity to showcase my extensive skill set - for example, one night I could be creating a private dining event for 12 people in The Cavern at the Grand Central and the next, I could be overseeing an event for 400 people in the Europa.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Damian Tumilty (centre) is pictured with Head Chefs, Stevie Bracken of the Europa Hotel and Tom Mulcahy of the Grand Central, at the announcement that he has been appointed executive head chef of the world-famous Europa Hotel, in addition to his role as executive head chef at the 5-star Grand Central Hotel. In his new role, Tumilty, who has over 25 years culinary experience, will lead the teams of more than 50 kitchen staff

“Accepting this new role wouldn’t have been possible without the brilliant culinary teams at both hotels. We have appointed two head chefs - Tom Mulcahy at the Grand Central and Stevie Bracken at the Europa - who are both highly experienced and responsible for the day to day running of the kitchens.

"I’m looking forward to working with the teams at both hotels to identify training and development opportunities and develop their skill sets, which will be particularly beneficial for our younger team members.