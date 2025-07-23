Banbridge chef 'thrilled' to take the helm at Europa marking his second reign at two of the biggest hotels in Northern Ireland
Hastings Hotels has appointed Damian Tumilty as the executive head chef of the world-famous Europa Hotel, in addition to his existing role at the five-star Grand Central Hotel.
In his new role, Tumilty, who has over 25 years culinary experience, will lead the teams of more than 50 kitchen staff.
His expanded role marks a significant step in a career that began at age 16 studying at Newry Catering College and completing an Advanced Diploma in Culinary Arts. Early in his career, Tumilty honed his craft at Dublin’s Michelin-starred Peacock Alley before returning to Northern Ireland, where he worked in a number of acclaimed establishments including The Yellow Door (later The Oriel), Café Vaudeville, French Village, and Shu.
Since the Grand Central Hotel opened in 2018, he has led its culinary teams and earned a strong reputation for delivering exceptional dining experiences. A passionate advocate for nurturing culinary talent, he has played a pivotal role in inspiring young chefs to pursue careers in the industry - with many beginning their journey in one of the group’s six hotels.
Damian Tumilty from Banbridge said: “I am thrilled to be the executive head chef at two of the biggest hotels in Northern Ireland. Since joining Hastings Hotels over seven years ago, I have evolved as a chef, and a person, and for me, this new appointment represents the next step in my career.
“The Europa Hotel and Grand Central Hotel have a different culinary offering and are both well-known for offering excellent dining experiences with creative menus featuring the very best local produce. For a chef, this is a very exciting challenge and gives me the opportunity to showcase my extensive skill set - for example, one night I could be creating a private dining event for 12 people in The Cavern at the Grand Central and the next, I could be overseeing an event for 400 people in the Europa.
“Accepting this new role wouldn’t have been possible without the brilliant culinary teams at both hotels. We have appointed two head chefs - Tom Mulcahy at the Grand Central and Stevie Bracken at the Europa - who are both highly experienced and responsible for the day to day running of the kitchens.
"I’m looking forward to working with the teams at both hotels to identify training and development opportunities and develop their skill sets, which will be particularly beneficial for our younger team members.
“Hastings Hotels has always been at the forefront of the industry. We’re serious about food and I’m committed to pushing the boundaries further, evolving our menus and continuing to create memorable dining experiences for our guests.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.