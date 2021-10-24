Banbridge Chronicle: Could the paper be saved?

In the meantime the Co Down newspaper will continue to be published despite its edition on October 27 intendeding to be its final print.

In a recent statement, the Chronicle directors said: “Negotiations for the sale of the newspaper are at an advanced stage. In the meantime the Banbridge Chronicle will continue to be published in the coming weeks.”

Earlier this month the paper announced on social media that it expects to close after 151 years in print, but it also left its doors open for a potential saviour.

The independent paper from Co Down is run by the Hodgett family, who earlier announced: “On foot of gradually declining trading conditions in print media for the past number of years, and a perfect storm of such commercial difficulties during the Covid-19 pandemic, the newspaper is unable to continue and will publish its last edition at the end of October, unless other arrangements can be made.”

It has now been reported by The Irish News that DNG Media is near to completing legalities that will allow it to acquire the long-standing newspaper.

DNG is an independent publisher based in Dumfries and Galloway, and currently prints three paid-for-weeklies, a free-sheet, numerous specialist publications and a website.