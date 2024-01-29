Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Banbridge innovator in distributed ledger technology solutions ubloquity has earned a place on the prestigious Aerospace Xelerated (AX) programme.

Since its inception in 2019, the industry-backed AX programme has invested in, mentored and supported more than 40 tech start-ups from 14 countries across 12 different industries, developing scalable and sustainable solutions for the aerospace industry and beyond. This is the first time a company from the island of Ireland has been accepted onto the programme.

As a result of being on the programme, ubloquity will gain access to major business and investment opportunities. Previous AX participants have collectively raised over £200million in additional funding and created more than 750 new jobs globally.

Rob Chester, ubloquity chief executive officer

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Chris Heaton-Harris, said: “Northern Ireland has a thriving tech sector and it’s great to see ubloquity’s work recognised in this manner, opening up new opportunities for the company to develop and bring their products to international markets.”

Investment Minister Lord Johnson, explained: “Congratulations to ubloquity for landing this fantastic opportunity. It is a huge vote of confidence in this Northern Ireland based tech start-up and its superbly talented people. Having access to major, new business and investment opportunities through the Aerospace Xelerated programme will be invaluable to the start-up. I’m excited to see the innovation and expertise ubloquity will bring to the aerospace sector.”

Nichola Bates, managing partner for Aerospace Xelerated, added: “As a Northern Irish businesswoman myself, and a huge supporter of local entrepreneurs and start-ups, it gives me great pleasure to welcome ubloquity onto the AX programme.

“They’ve built a highly talented team with a great track record of delivering results. Their proprietary technology validates and verifies the accuracy of data, be that claims about carbon use or carbon capture, or information produced in laboratories or factories. Applying their brains and know-how to the aerospace sector is an exciting prospect.”