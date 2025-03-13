The popular frontman of the hit television series Bangers & Cash Derek Mathewson made his much-anticipated debut to Northern Ireland.

Alongside his partner Vicki Ivens, the passionate classic cars celebrity made the visit thanks to an invitation from Ballymagorry businessman Derek Clarke.

The two Derek's share a long history having both worked in the used car trade and frequented car auctions across England.

Following a move to Pickering in Yorkshire, Derek founded Mathewson’s Classic Car Auctions, which has since gained worldwide recognition. Now, the popular TV series Bangers & Cash, which follows his auctioning adventures, is reaching audiences all across Europe and America with Northern Ireland becoming a growing hotspot for viewers.

With the rising popularity of the show, Derek was eager to visit the province and take in the spectacular local collections of classic cars. His whirlwind tour kicked off in Mid-Ulster at the head offices of The Donnelly Group in Dungannon, where Terence Donnelly OBE hosted a lively Question and Answer session with the two Dereks. The event allowed classic car enthusiasts to interact with the star, before a grand tour of The Donnelly Group's Classic Car Collection.

The adventure then continued with visits to private collections across the region. Enthusiasts were treated to unique gems including Kenny Colbert’s rare MG Metro 6RV, which Derek valued at a whopping £400,000, as well as Jackie Cochrane’s rally car preparation workshop and collection of vintage and classic vehicles.

The Bangers & Cash convoy then ventured to JKC Coleraine, where the show’s host received a warm welcome from a large crowd of local car enthusiasts. John Cassidy of JKC opened his impressive BMW Classic collection for the public to view, giving fans the chance to chat with Derek and take photographs of the iconic vehicles.

The Yorkshire icon also made time to enjoy some relaxation at Joey Hyndman’s private classic Mini collection in Castlerock before continuing the journey. The final stop was at J. O’Hara and Sons in Ballykelly, where the biggest crowd of the day gathered. Guests enjoyed a tour of Gerard O’Hara’s extensive classic car collection and were invited to explore Victor McFarland’s private cars, motorcycles and memorabilia.

Astounded by the overwhelming interest in his visit and the impressive quality of classic cars in Northern Ireland, Derek reflected on his whistle-stop trip: “The number of classic and vintage vehicles in private collections here is almost unbelievable. I am very impressed by the workmanship and the care taken to maintain the vehicles of the classic era.”

He also hinted at the possibility of returning to Northern Ireland for future episodes, expressing his intention to encourage the production company to film a series based on the area's wealth of classic cars.

“I think Northern Ireland could become the perfect setting for future episodes of Bangers & Cash,” he teased.

1 . Bangers & Cash Bangers & Cash celebrity Deek Mathewson took some time to view Mr Joey Hyndman’s private classic Mini collection in the Castlerock area and was glad of a little R&R before travelling onwards Photo: u Photo Sales

2 . Bangers & Cash The Bangers & Cash celebrity visited JKC Coleraine where Derrek was greeted by a large number of enthusiasts. John Cassidy (JKC) opened his collection of BMW Classics for viewing by the experts as well as the amateur collectors and everyone had plenty of opportunity to take photographs and chat to the expert. Pictured is John Cassidy (JKC), Joey Hyndman, Derek Mathewson, Derek Clarke and Gerard Mullan Photo: u Photo Sales

3 . Bangers & Cash Alongside his partner Vicki Ivens, the passionate classic cars celebrity made the visit thanks to an invitation from Ballymagorry businessman Derek Clarke. Pictured is Derek Clarke, Vicki Ivens and Derek Mathewson Photo: y Photo Sales

4 . Bangers & Cash Brendan Mechanic, Derek Mathewson and Jackie Cochrane Photo: u Photo Sales