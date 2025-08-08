Bangor Castle to become hotel: Council decides move is best option for grade A listed 19th century building it owns

A Victorian landmark could become a privately-run hotel, after the council that owns it decided to move out of the grade A listed public building.

Bangor Castle, which overlooks the seaside city and was once owned by the aristocratic Ward family of Irish nobility, is currently the headquarters of Ards and North Down Council.

But the local authority wants out, eyeing new offices slated to be built on the city’s seafront in a planned £50m regeneration scheme.

Now the council has begun moves that could see it become a boutique hotel and wedding venue, arising from a behind closed doors meeting at the end of May at which politicians decided that was the “preferred direction of travel” out of five options for the site.

Bangor Castle could be leased out to the private sector under new plans from the council that owns it. Photo: Discover Northern Ireland

The council is to hold what it describes as an “informal drop-in public information session” on its plans later this month, stating that it is “considering the future use of the Bangor Castle site” and wants to let people know about “the process, findings and next steps”.

The local authority hasn’t yet made a formal decision to turn the castle into a hotel – but one ex-councillor, former independent unionist Tom Smith, fears it’s only a matter of time now the direction of travel has been set.

He points out that money has been spent on consultants drawing up the various options for the site, while more will go on staging the drop-in session and preparing a business case.

“Are we really going to believe that after all this, they are going to keep it in public hands?” he asks.

The council decided a boutique hotel was the 'preferred direction of travel' for the Victorian castle at a behind closed doors meeting in May. Photo: Discover Northern Ireland

Mr Smith previously predicted the hotel option would involve leasing long-term control of Bangor Castle to a private operator, while the council keeps the deeds to the site. He fears that would result in the hotel effectively becoming private property.

“A hotel operator, particularly a high-end one charging the kind of prices a Grade A listed building in that location could command, would want to have their own security arrangements and control of the grounds – and that means keeping people out.”

Currently, over 400 council employees are spread around 10 buildings in Bangor and Newtownards, with the castle as headquarters.

The local authority wants to bring all of its staff together under one roof but doesn’t have enough room in the castle, hence eyeing new offices.

Once home to the aristocratic Ward family, the castle is currently used as Bangor City Hall. Photo: Discover Northern Ireland

Although the current building dates to the 1850s, there have been stately homes on the same hill overlooking Bangor as far back as the plantation of Ulster, more than 400 years ago.

The building was commissioned by the Hon Robert Edward Ward, a scion of the same aristocratic family that built Co Down’s Castle Ward. It was designed by architect William Burn, a major figure in the Scottish Baronial Revival of the 19th century.

After Ward’s death, his daughter – by then in another noble family, married to the 5th Baron Clanmorris – inherited Bangor Castle. She and her husband lived there until their deaths, and in 1941 it was bought by the local council.

