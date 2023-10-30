Denroy is the only UK company to secure this injection molding qualification and one of only two in Europe

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bangor engineering firm Denroy has achieved an injection molding qualification for Boeing, the first company in the UK to achieve this status and has the capability to supply thermoplastic components to the American multinational corporation.

The announcement by Joe Kennedy III, the US Special Envoy to Northern Ireland for Economic Affairs, comes as the four-day visit to Northern Ireland of a delegation of senior US businesspeople comes to an end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joe Kennedy said: “I’m very pleased to announce that Denroy has been approved as a supplier to Boeing with a view to providing interior and exterior aircraft parts. Denroy is the only UK company to secure this injection molding qualification and one of only two in Europe.

“Denroy’s success is built on a focus on innovation and a willingness to diversify, as well as a commitment to working at the highest level of operational excellence.

“This latest success for Denroy highlights the opportunities that exist for ambitious Northern Ireland companies in the US market. The delegation of US businesses travelling with me around Northern Ireland for the last four days are getting to see first-hand the calibre of Northern Ireland companies and the compelling investment location that Northern Ireland offers. I’m certain that the relationship between the US and Northern Ireland will continue to deliver mutual economic benefits.”

Denroy is a world leading innovator in the design and manufacture of engineered polymer components and solutions. It operates in diverse markets including automotive, defence and aerospace, and has established itself as a specialist supplier of aerospace components with a client base that includes Bombardier, Spirit AeroSystems, Airbus and Boeing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting on the new supplier status, Kevin McNamee, CEO of Denroy Group, explained: “Our capabilities in high performance, engineering thermoplastics has enabled us to secure this approved supplier status. We look forward to identifying, with Boeing, how we will provide interior and exterior thermoplastic components, and in turn support our plans to grow our exports in the US and secure the future growth of our business.”

Welcoming the news, Mel Chittock, Interim CEO, Invest Northern Ireland, added: “Invest NI has supported Denroy over many years, providing advice and guidance on doing business overseas, and offered it support to grow its team, skills development, operational efficiency and helped it achieve SC21 gold status. We also supported Denroy to attend international airshows and take part in trade missions to the US, culminating in it securing this new supplier status with Boeing.