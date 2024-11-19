A beloved tradition in County Down is marking a major milestone this Sunday as the Marty Wilson Jazz Band celebrates 35 years of residency at Jenny Watts in Bangor.

Recognized as one of the longest-running jazz residencies in Northern Ireland, the band will play a special extended set from 1-4pm to commemorate their impressive achievement.

Since 1990, the only "Sunday Blues" at Jenny Watts have been of the musical variety, with locals gathering every week for a popular afternoon jazz session. For 35 years, Marty Wilson and his band, affectionately known as the "Kings of Swing," have provided the soundtrack to Sundays in one of Bangor’s oldest and most cherished pubs.

Marty Wilson, 62, relocated from Scotland to Northern Ireland in 1990 to take up a role as principal trombonist with the Ulster Orchestra. It wasn't long before he stumbled upon Jenny Watts, a pub that would become a key fixture in his musical career. The idea for a weekly jazz session came about after a chance conversation with Bill Wolsey, then-owner of Jenny Watts and now managing director of the Beannchor Group.

A passionate jazz musician, Marty pitched the idea of hosting a Sunday afternoon jazz session to Bill, who was initially skeptical. At the time, Northern Ireland’s pub culture didn’t typically include live music during the quieter Sunday hours.

"I told him I’d just moved over from London and used to play in a jazz band there," Marty recalled. "I explained that Sundays were ideal for jazz, when people were unwinding and enjoying a Sunday roast, and suggested we try it out."

Bill agreed to a trial period, thinking it might fail, but within weeks, Jenny Watts was packed with jazz lovers. The crowds quickly grew, and soon the Sunday jazz session became a permanent fixture, drawing people from across County Down and beyond.

Marty explained: “The crowds took to it straight away. There were queues outside the front door. It was just so popular, and just kept going from strength to strength, and soon became a permanent weekly fixture due to its popularity - 35 years later we are still playing.

"We feel lucky to have found a venue that provides us with the right clientele, the right time slot and great communication between the band, venue and the audience.”

Now, three and a half decades later, the weekly sessions remain an institution in Bangor. Marty and his band, which still includes three original members - Charlie Burton on drums, Steve Barnett on keyboards and Wilson himself on trombone – have become synonymous with Sunday afternoons at Jenny Watts. Bassist Bobby Forsythe has been with the band for 20 years, and for this special anniversary, a saxophonist will join the band for a one-off performance in tribute to their original five-piece line-up.

Bill Wolsey, who has overseen the pub’s transformation into a popular destination, reflects on the band's impact: “When you have the right people in the right place, success happens. The Marty Wilson Jazz Band has become a key part of what makes Jenny Watts so special. The atmosphere here is one of warmth and relaxation, and that’s why the jazz sessions have stood the test of time."

Over the years, Jenny Watts has cultivated a loyal fanbase, attracting jazz lovers from across generations, with many even traveling from Belfast to enjoy the weekly performances. The intimate setting and relaxed vibe continue to draw new listeners, ensuring that the Sunday sessions are a vibrant, living tradition.

As the 35th anniversary celebration approaches, Bill added: "It’s been an incredible journey, and I’m looking forward to celebrating this milestone with the band and our regulars. It’s a testament to their talent and dedication, and to the wonderful partnership we've built over the years. I hope they’ll keep playing here for many more years to come."

Fans and newcomers alike are invited to join the celebration this Sunday, November 24, from 1-4pm at Jenny Watts, Bangor.

1 . Jenny Watts Jazz Marty Wilson and his popular jazz band first performed in 1990 and have continued to play their popular afternoon jazz session in the city’s oldest pub each and every week for the last 35 years Photo: u Photo Sales

2 . Jenny Watts Jazz A beloved tradition in County Down is marking a major milestone this Sunday as the Marty Wilson Jazz Band celebrates 35 years of residency at Jenny Watts in Bangor Photo: u Photo Sales

3 . Jenny Watts Jazz Over the years, Jenny Watts has cultivated a loyal fanbase, attracting jazz lovers from across generations, with many even traveling from Belfast to enjoy the weekly performances Photo: u Photo Sales