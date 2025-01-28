Gail Goldie, chief executive officer of Bank of Ireland UK: “This investment is a measure of our ambition to continue to support our customers in Northern Ireland and sustainably grow our business"

Bank of Ireland UK has announced a significant investment of £100 million over the next three years to improve ‘Everyday Banking’ products and services and expand its sustainable lending, mortgage, and broker offerings.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The investment comes in what is an important year for Bank of Ireland in Northern Ireland as it celebrates 200 years since the opening of its first branch in Newry.

With this investment, retail and SME customers will see speedier payments, enhanced functionality on the mobile banking app to improve self-service options for customers, and the introduction of new products including more sustainable lending options. The investment will also include enhanced technology for colleagues to improve efficiency and help make banking easier and faster for customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gail Goldie, chief executive officer of Bank of Ireland UK, said: “This investment is a measure of our ambition to continue to support our customers in Northern Ireland and sustainably grow our business.

"We remain a trusted financial partner to our customers because we’ve continually evolved to meet their needs and help them achieve their goals – like home ownership, starting and growing a business, and planning for the future.

“This year is an important one for Bank of Ireland in Northern Ireland as we mark 200 years since we opened our first local branch in Newry in 1825. As we celebrate this milestone, and announce this significant investment in our products and services, we look to the future with ambition and confidence.”

Today’s investment announcement is in addition to a £3 million spend on ATM upgrades announced in 2024 and follows the completion of a £7 million upgrade of the Bank’s 13 branches in Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bank of Ireland has around £21.5 billion in lending across the UK. The bank offers a wide range of products and services direct to consumers and businesses in Northern Ireland, complemented by established relationships with mortgage and motor brokers.