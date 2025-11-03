Bank of Ireland hosts AI for Business Workshop

By Sasha Allen
Contributor
Published 3rd Nov 2025, 10:18 GMT
Updated 3rd Nov 2025, 10:48 GMT
Pictured (l-r) at the event: Adrian Carville, Associate Director Corporate Banking NI, Bank of Ireland with Mark Kelly, Founder and President, AI Ireland, Charlotte McCann, Associate Director Corporate Banking NI, Jamie Renehan, Head of Behavioural Insights and Paul Swift, Head of Technology, Media and Telecoms Sector Corporate Banking, Bank of Ireland.placeholder image
Pictured (l-r) at the event: Adrian Carville, Associate Director Corporate Banking NI, Bank of Ireland with Mark Kelly, Founder and President, AI Ireland, Charlotte McCann, Associate Director Corporate Banking NI, Jamie Renehan, Head of Behavioural Insights and Paul Swift, Head of Technology, Media and Telecoms Sector Corporate Banking, Bank of Ireland.
Bank of Ireland recently hosted an Interactive AI Workshop at the Hilton Hotel, Belfast, bringing together corporate and SME businesses for an engaging and informative session on the responsible and sustainable use of Artificial Intelligence.

The interactive workshop was designed to help participants gain a deeper understanding of how AI can be applied to enhance operational efficiency, improve customer experience, and foster innovation.

Most Popular

Attendees heard from guest speakers Mark Kelly, Founder and President of AI Ireland who spoke about developing and executing effective AI strategies, Jamie Renehan, Head of Behavioural Insights at Bank of Ireland on the effective use of data analysis and planning for business, and from Paul Swift, Head of Technology, Media and Telecoms Sector Corporate Banking, Bank of Ireland on how AI is rapidly changing how businesses operate and plan for the future.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Adrian Carville, Associate Director, Corporate Banking NI, Bank of Ireland, said: “At Bank of Ireland, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to create real value for our customers, colleagues and society.

“As we continue to explore new technologies, our focus remains on ensuring AI is applied responsibly and sustainably. That’s why events like this workshop are so important, they provide an opportunity for our customers to gain practical insights, understand the opportunities and risks of AI, ask questions and learn how to leverage it effectively.”

Related topics:BelfastArtificial Intelligence
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice