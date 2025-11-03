Bank of Ireland hosts AI for Business Workshop
The interactive workshop was designed to help participants gain a deeper understanding of how AI can be applied to enhance operational efficiency, improve customer experience, and foster innovation.
Attendees heard from guest speakers Mark Kelly, Founder and President of AI Ireland who spoke about developing and executing effective AI strategies, Jamie Renehan, Head of Behavioural Insights at Bank of Ireland on the effective use of data analysis and planning for business, and from Paul Swift, Head of Technology, Media and Telecoms Sector Corporate Banking, Bank of Ireland on how AI is rapidly changing how businesses operate and plan for the future.
Adrian Carville, Associate Director, Corporate Banking NI, Bank of Ireland, said: “At Bank of Ireland, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to create real value for our customers, colleagues and society.
“As we continue to explore new technologies, our focus remains on ensuring AI is applied responsibly and sustainably. That’s why events like this workshop are so important, they provide an opportunity for our customers to gain practical insights, understand the opportunities and risks of AI, ask questions and learn how to leverage it effectively.”