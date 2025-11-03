Bank of Ireland hosts AI for Business Workshop

Pictured (l-r) at the event: Adrian Carville, Associate Director Corporate Banking NI, Bank of Ireland with Mark Kelly, Founder and President, AI Ireland, Charlotte McCann, Associate Director Corporate Banking NI, Jamie Renehan, Head of Behavioural Insights and Paul Swift, Head of Technology, Media and Telecoms Sector Corporate Banking, Bank of Ireland.

Bank of Ireland recently hosted an Interactive AI Workshop at the Hilton Hotel, Belfast, bringing together corporate and SME businesses for an engaging and informative session on the responsible and sustainable use of Artificial Intelligence.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The interactive workshop was designed to help participants gain a deeper understanding of how AI can be applied to enhance operational efficiency, improve customer experience, and foster innovation.

Attendees heard from guest speakers Mark Kelly, Founder and President of AI Ireland who spoke about developing and executing effective AI strategies, Jamie Renehan, Head of Behavioural Insights at Bank of Ireland on the effective use of data analysis and planning for business, and from Paul Swift, Head of Technology, Media and Telecoms Sector Corporate Banking, Bank of Ireland on how AI is rapidly changing how businesses operate and plan for the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adrian Carville, Associate Director, Corporate Banking NI, Bank of Ireland, said: “At Bank of Ireland, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to create real value for our customers, colleagues and society.