Bank of Ireland marks 200 years of service with Magherafelt branch event

Nuala McDaid, Bank of Ireland Magherafelt Branch Manager and her local team welcomed customers and community representatives as Bank of Ireland marks 200 years since the opening of its first branches across Northern Ireland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking at the Magherafelt branch, Nuala said: “Bank of Ireland opened its first local branches in 1825, and we’re proud to be marking this special anniversary with our customers. As well as celebrating our history, we’re also looking to our future with ambition. We continue to invest in our services and make further improvements for customers, meeting their needs now and for the future.

“Thank you to our customers for their continued support. We know that by working together and supporting each other we can continue to drive growth in the local economy, and beyond our banking role, make a positive impact in wider society.”