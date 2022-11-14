The Bank of Ireland Group has named Myles O'Grady as its new chief executive officer and executive director.

He will take up the position this week and succeeds Gavin Kelly, interim Group chief executive officer.

The Board welcomes Myles back to the Group, having previously served as Group chief financial officer from January 2020 until March 2022. Prior to joining Bank of Ireland, Myles was director of finance & investor relations in AIB Group and he has held senior positions in international financial services organisations including Citibank and Dresdner Kleinwort Benson. Until October 2022, Myles served as chief financial officer of the Musgrave Group.

He was also non-executive director of BOIUK between 2019 and 2022.

In a career of more than 30 years, Myles has worked nationally and internationally including in senior roles across retail, business and investment banking.

Bank of Ireland’s chairman, Patrick Kennedy, said: “I am delighted to welcome Myles back to Bank of Ireland as Group chief executive officer. Myles is an exceptional leader with a strong track record of delivery. The focus of the Board remains on the execution and delivery of the significant opportunities available to the Group. Myles’ appointment underlines the Board’s commitment to the ongoing successful execution of its existing strategy.

“I would also like to thank Gavin Kelly for stepping into the Interim chief executive officer position over the last number of months. Gavin showed huge commitment and leadership. Gavin will work closely with Myles to support a smooth transition into the role and will remain a key member of the Group executive committee.”

