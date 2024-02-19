Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bank of Ireland has announced a new investment of more than £3 million in its Northern Ireland branches.

Starting later this year, a new fleet of state-of-the-art ATMs will be rolled out to all Bank of Ireland branches between now and 2027.

The new fleet, which will comprise 40 ATMs, will slash energy usage by more than half, while providing greater cash processing capacity which maximises ATM availability.

Customers will also be able to use the ATMs for both withdrawals and lodgements.

The investment comes as the Bank recently marked the completion of its branch refurbishment programme, which saw £7 million invested in new technology services and upgrades to its customer and colleague areas across its 13 branches in Northern Ireland.

Commenting on the investment, Gail Goldie, CEO, Bank of Ireland UK said: “We are continually investing in our services, to make them better for customers and so that we can support their financial wellbeing.

"In recent years we’ve been making purposeful investment in our branches, contact centres, and technology to ensure our customers have access to the reliable, useful and trusted banking services they need.

“This investment will allow us to deliver state-of-the-art ATM services to customers in Northern Ireland for the years ahead.