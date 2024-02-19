Bank of Ireland to invest £3million in Northern Ireland branches in major ATM upgrade
and live on Freeview channel 276
Bank of Ireland has announced a new investment of more than £3 million in its Northern Ireland branches.
Starting later this year, a new fleet of state-of-the-art ATMs will be rolled out to all Bank of Ireland branches between now and 2027.
The new fleet, which will comprise 40 ATMs, will slash energy usage by more than half, while providing greater cash processing capacity which maximises ATM availability.
Customers will also be able to use the ATMs for both withdrawals and lodgements.
The investment comes as the Bank recently marked the completion of its branch refurbishment programme, which saw £7 million invested in new technology services and upgrades to its customer and colleague areas across its 13 branches in Northern Ireland.
Commenting on the investment, Gail Goldie, CEO, Bank of Ireland UK said: “We are continually investing in our services, to make them better for customers and so that we can support their financial wellbeing.
"In recent years we’ve been making purposeful investment in our branches, contact centres, and technology to ensure our customers have access to the reliable, useful and trusted banking services they need.
“This investment will allow us to deliver state-of-the-art ATM services to customers in Northern Ireland for the years ahead.
“I’m also really pleased that this latest investment will cut ATM energy use by more than half. We have ambitious targets to help customers go green, and to green our own business. These new ATMs will really help us on that journey.”